GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.    GEDI   IT0001398541

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Press release

10/28/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE
Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions


GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.


Rome, 28 October 2019 - Today, Carlo De Benedetti renounced his position as Honorary Chairman of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A., stating, 'In confirming my differences of opinion on the management and prospects of the company, to remain consistent with my beliefs, I renounce the position of Honorary Chairman'. The Board of Directors responded, 'We acknowledge your decision to renounce the position of Honorary Chairman and we wish to express our thanks for the crucial contribution you have made to the company over the past 40 years.'

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:11:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 4,83 M
Debt 2019 97,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 142 M
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,40  €
Last Close Price 0,29  €
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.-16.14%159
INFORMA PLC22.79%12 387
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.81%7 782
PEARSON PLC-28.07%6 750
SCHIBSTED11.19%6 495
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-5.60%2 998
