GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Press release

Rome, 28 October 2019 - Today, Carlo De Benedetti renounced his position as Honorary Chairman of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A., stating, 'In confirming my differences of opinion on the management and prospects of the company, to remain consistent with my beliefs, I renounce the position of Honorary Chairman'. The Board of Directors responded, 'We acknowledge your decision to renounce the position of Honorary Chairman and we wish to express our thanks for the crucial contribution you have made to the company over the past 40 years.'

