GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.    GEDI   IT0001398541

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Publication of corporate documents

03/24/2020 | 11:33am EDT

PRESS RELEASE
according to the CONSOB regulations 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.p.A.
Publication of corporate documents

Rome, March 24, 2020 GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. today announces that the financial reports for the year 2019, together with the additional documentation provided by law are available to the public at the Registered Offices (Via Cristoforo Colombo 90, Rome), at the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.), on the SPAFID SDIR e-market platform, at the address www.emarketstorage.com, on the Computershare authorised 1info storage system at www.1info.it and on the Company's website www.gedispa.it in the Corporate Governance section.

Download

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 15:32:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 611 M
EBIT 2019 21,6 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 66,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -44,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 214 M
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,46  €
Last Close Price 0,44  €
Spread / Highest target 5,26%
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.-4.38%230
AXEL SPRINGER SE-9.71%6 570
INFORMA PLC-54.66%5 583
PEARSON PLC-28.65%3 933
SCHIBSTED-34.89%3 545
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-13.99%2 601
