GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Publication of corporate documents

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.p.A.

Rome, March 24, 2020 GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. today announces that the financial reports for the year 2019, together with the additional documentation provided by law are available to the public at the Registered Offices (Via Cristoforo Colombo 90, Rome), at the Italian Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana S.p.A.), on the SPAFID SDIR e-market platform, at the address www.emarketstorage.com, on the Computershare authorised 1info storage system at www.1info.it and on the Company's website www.gedispa.it in the Corporate Governance section.

