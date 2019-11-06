GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Resignation of a Board Member

PRESS RELEASE

Under the terms of Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions



Resignation of a Board Member

Rome, 6 November 2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. hereby informs that Ms. Elisabetta Oliveri, an independent non-executive Director, and Chairperson of the Control and Risk Committee as well as Lead Independent Director, today resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. for personal reasons.

At the time of her resignation, Ms. Oliveri holds no shares in the Company.

In terms of the remuneration policy adopted by the Company, there are no severance or other benefits due in respect of her termination from office.

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Oliveri for the work done and her significant commitment in carrying out her duties.

Download Press release PDF File (157Kb)