GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Resignation of a Board Member

11/06/2019 | 01:20pm EST

PRESS RELEASE
Under the terms of Consob Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions

Resignation of a Board Member

Rome, 6 November 2019 - GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. hereby informs that Ms. Elisabetta Oliveri, an independent non-executive Director, and Chairperson of the Control and Risk Committee as well as Lead Independent Director, today resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. for personal reasons.
At the time of her resignation, Ms. Oliveri holds no shares in the Company.
In terms of the remuneration policy adopted by the Company, there are no severance or other benefits due in respect of her termination from office.
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Oliveri for the work done and her significant commitment in carrying out her duties.

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:19:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 617 M
EBIT 2019 26,3 M
Net income 2019 -10,7 M
Debt 2019 97,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,39  €
Last Close Price 0,28  €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.-18.73%152
INFORMA PLC26.12%12 803
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.51%7 638
PEARSON PLC-24.96%7 058
SCHIBSTED12.85%6 430
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-5.68%3 021
