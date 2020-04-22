Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.    GEDI   IT0001398541

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/22 05:36:39 am
0.458 EUR   --.--%
06:13aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/24GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Publication of corporate documents
PU
03/20GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Notice of ordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 06:13am EDT

PRESS RELEASE
Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions
Shareholders' Meeting
APPROVAL OF 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONFERRAL OF NEW POWERS FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF TREASURY SHARES

Rome, 22 April 2020 - Today the Shareholders' Meeting of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. was held in accordance with provisions in Italian Decree Law of 17 March 2020 No. 18.


APPROVAL OF 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Shareholders' Meeting has approved the individual financial statements and reviewed the consolidated financial statements of the Group for 2019.

Consolidated revenue, totalling € 603.5 million, fell by 7% compared to 2018.

The adjusted gross operating profit, excluding restructuring expenses, amounted to € 59.3 million.

The consolidated net loss was € 129 million including write-downs on goodwill for publications of € 105.6 million, restructuring expenses of € 19.1 million, and capital losses realised on the sale of Persidera for € 16.5 million.

The Shareholders, in their meeting, resolved to entirely cover the loss for the year, equal to € 155,180,609.30 through use of reserves available in the financial statements at 31 December 2019.

REVOCATION AND CONFERRAL OF NEW POWERS UPON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES
The ordinary shareholders' meeting resolved to revoke the power to purchase treasury shares for the period not yet applicable and for the portion not yet exercised and at the same time, granted new powers. Buy back, also in consideration of the Group's equity structure, may be an tool to be used for creating value for the shareholders and to serve employee compensation plans. The conferral has the following characteristics: a) duration of 18 months from the day following the Shareholders' Meeting; b) maximum of 20,000,000 shares may be purchased, each at a par value of € 0.15, taking into account that, when added to the treasury shares already held, also through subsidiaries, the par value of the purchased shares may not exceed one fifth of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. share
capital; c) the price of each purchase of shares shall be no higher than 10% and no less than 10% with respect to the reference price reported by the ordinary Company shares in the session of the Italian Stock Exchange prior to each purchase transaction.

PRESENTATION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS
The Company has adopted a general remuneration policy in line with the provisions of the Corporate Governance Code and the Consolidated Finance Act. The Remuneration Report, prepared under the terms of applicable legislation, contains guidelines for determining remuneration of executive directors and executives with strategic responsibilities. This Report has been submitted, with reference to both sections, for voting by the Shareholders, who approved thereof.

Tatiana Rizzante, who was co-opted into the Board on 7 February 2020, was confirmed as Director by the Shareholders.

Download

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 10:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
06:13aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/24GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Publication of corporate documents
PU
03/20GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Notice of ordinary general meeting
PU
02/07GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Co-optation of a Board Member
PU
02/05GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Notification of transactions in the shares of the..
PU
02/04GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Purchase of own shares
PU
01/13GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : 2020 Corporate Calendar, GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S..
PU
2019GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Communication on Internal Dealing
PU
2019GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Extract of significant agreements under the terms..
PU
2019Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 611 M
EBIT 2019 21,6 M
Net income 2019 -11,0 M
Debt 2019 66,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -46,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,46  €
Last Close Price 0,46  €
Spread / Highest target 0,44%
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.0.22%244
INFORMA PLC-50.26%6 555
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 449
NEWS CORPORATION-40.35%5 002
SCHIBSTED-20.58%4 484
PEARSON PLC-27.36%4 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group