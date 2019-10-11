Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.    GEDI   IT0001398541

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/11 06:26:53 am
0.249 EUR   -0.20%
05:56aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : The restaurants and wines of italy 2020
PU
09/26GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : The new D
PU
08/06GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Interim Report as of 30 June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : THE RESTAURANTS AND WINES OF ITALY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 05:56am EDT

THE RESTAURANTS AND WINES OF ITALY 2020

The 2020 edition of the Espresso Guide I Ristoranti e i Vini d'Italia (The Restaurants and Wines of Italy) will be in newsstands and bookstores from 15 October. Every year, this guide accompanies the reader in their discovery of our culinary excellence.
Over 3000 restaurants were evaluated, and the 2200 that experts felt best represented Italian restaurants were chosen.
The insert dedicated to the best pizzerias, worthy of appearing with the best restaurants, has been expanded.
New this year is the ranking of the best wines under €15.
The price of the Guide is €24.90.
An app is available for IOS and Android for €7.99.
Website: guideespresso.it

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 09:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
05:56aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : The restaurants and wines of italy 2020
PU
09/26GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : The new D
PU
08/06GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Interim Report as of 30 June 2019
PU
07/03LA STAMPA : new website
PU
06/27GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Italy
PU
06/17RADIO DEEJAY : New website now online
PU
06/07GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : New Le Scienze website
PU
05/24GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : Repubblica delle Idee in Bologna from 7 to 9 June 2019
PU
05/09GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : The new repubblica at newsstands from 14 may
PU
05/08TELECOM ITALIA : TIM considers Persidera offer to be ‘fair'
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 -7,13 M
Debt 2019 100 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,40  €
Last Close Price 0,25  €
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.-28.10%134
INFORMA PLC24.66%12 020
AXEL SPRINGER SE27.38%7 463
PEARSON PLC-25.96%6 674
SCHIBSTED15.16%6 601
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-0.96%3 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group