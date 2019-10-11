GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : THE RESTAURANTS AND WINES OF ITALY 2020

THE RESTAURANTS AND WINES OF ITALY 2020



The 2020 edition of the Espresso Guide I Ristoranti e i Vini d'Italia (The Restaurants and Wines of Italy) will be in newsstands and bookstores from 15 October. Every year, this guide accompanies the reader in their discovery of our culinary excellence.

Over 3000 restaurants were evaluated, and the 2200 that experts felt best represented Italian restaurants were chosen.

The insert dedicated to the best pizzerias, worthy of appearing with the best restaurants, has been expanded.

New this year is the ranking of the best wines under €15.

The price of the Guide is €24.90.

An app is available for IOS and Android for €7.99.

Website: guideespresso.it

