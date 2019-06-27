Log in
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA

(GEDI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/27 08:30:31 am
0.297 EUR   +0.51%
08:05aGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Italy
PU
06/17RADIO DEEJAY : New website now online
PU
06/07GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE : New Le Scienze website
PU
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale : and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Italy

06/27/2019 | 08:05am EDT

GEDI and Ziff Davis announce Mashable Italy

GEDI Digital, a division of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale, today announced a new partnership with global digital media company Ziff Davis to operate Mashable Italy (it.mashable.com), the Italian edition of the award-winning technology and entertainment digital media brand.

Mashable is passionate about the people, products and innovations that shape our connected lives. For over a decade, Mashable has delivered expert coverage of technology, entertainment and culture to an influential global audience of over 70 million unique visitors. Clever and full of personality, Mashable's blend of honesty, humour and optimism occupies a unique space in the publishing world.

Mashable Italy is the first non-English edition of Mashable to launch since becoming part of Ziff Davis, a j2 Global company, in 2017. It joins the brand's growing lineup of international editions, which already includes UK, Australia, Middle East, Southeast Asia and India.

Mashable Italy will focus on current events, social trends, entertainment and technology, with incisive reviews of the latest products and in-depth analysis of digital culture. Featuring the best of Mashable's global content as well as original content specifically produced for Italian audiences, Mashable Italy will be distributed across major platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Its direct and distinctive voice will cater in particular to the millennial audience.

Sara Bertuccioli, previously la Repubblica's Social Media Editor, will coordinate an editorial team of under-35, mostly female - an exception in the Italian digital news industry. Mashable Italy will be under the editorial responsibility of Andrea Galdi, editor-in-chief of GEDI Visual Newsroom.

Daniele Bianchi, Managing Director of GEDI Digital, said: 'With this new project, GEDI reaffirms its commitment to building successful partnerships with major global players. The launch of Mashable Italia also shows GEDI's willingness to open new ways to serve a younger and more global audience.'

Adam Doree, VP International Partnerships at Ziff Davis, said: 'We're delighted to be working with GEDI, one of Italy's most respected and reputable media groups, for the launch of Mashable Italy. GEDI has a proven track record with premium global media brands and shares the same values we have for Mashable as it continues its international expansion.'

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:04:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 623 M
EBIT 2019 26,7 M
Net income 2019 12,2 M
Debt 2019 82,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,13
P/E ratio 2020 11,82
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA
Duration : Period :
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,41 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE SPA-14.84%164
INFORMA PLC29.55%12 958
PEARSON-13.19%8 042
AXEL SPRINGER SE26.06%7 631
SCHIBSTED-0.90%6 112
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD1.36%3 308
