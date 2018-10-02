GEDI Gruppo Editoriale : “RESTAURANTS and WINES OF ITALY 2019”

Log in
0
10/02/2018

Completely redesigned and rewritten, this 41st Guide is a photograph of a catering business that is alive, rich and varied, that has been consolidating and improving on its strengths and one that is also up to the minute and diversified, partly through changes made to its features and its format.

Over 2,000 restaurants have been rated; for the first time these include the best pizzerias and then the best wines. The top 800 restaurants were awarded 'hats'.

An important new development is the website 'www.guideespresso.it', which is being inaugurated as the Guide is being produced. The iOS and Android apps for smartphones and tablets are still available. Prices:  Guide €24.90; App €7.99

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 17:42:05 UTC
