MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0175)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 12/04
14.98 HKD   +0.54%
02:09pBMW sues air conditioning suppliers over price fixing
RE
12/02Factbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
12/01GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/11/2019
PU
BMW sues air conditioning suppliers over price fixing

12/04/2019 | 02:09pm EST
LA Auto Show in Los Angeles

BMW is suing two of its suppliers over price fixing on air conditioning components, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

The case was first reported in the Handelsblatt newspaper, which said that BMW was suing France's Valeo and Japan's Denso for damages of 141 million euros ($155.4 million).

A BMW spokesman confirmed the case but declined to give details. Valeo and Denso could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case relates to a decision in 2017 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-eu-antitrust-autos/eu-fines-six-car-cooling-system-suppliers-155-million-euros-idUSKBN16F173 by the European Union's competition authority to fine several car part makers - including Valeo and Denso - a total of 155 million euros for having operated cartels in a number of their markets.

The cartels identified by the European Commission related to air conditioning and engine cooling systems, from as early as 2004 until 2009.

All the companies admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10% reduction in their fines.

The cartels affected carmakers Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler brand Mercedes, Geely-owned Volvo, Suzuki, Nissan, Renault and Jaguar Land Rover.($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.32% 72.76 Delayed Quote.1.57%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.68% 14.9 End-of-day quote.9.24%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.47% 678.2 End-of-day quote.-20.78%
RENAULT 0.52% 42.325 Real-time Quote.-22.81%
TATA MOTORS LTD -0.28% 161 End-of-day quote.-5.85%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.49% 175.16 Delayed Quote.25.47%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 14 345 M
Net income 2018 12 556 M
Finance 2018 16 152 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 10,9x
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
EV / Sales2018 1,13x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
Capitalization 137 B
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED9.24%17 405
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.89%198 368
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.47%96 476
DAIMLER AG7.26%58 428
BMW AG1.57%51 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.22%50 765
