Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Geely warns of virus headwind after 35% 2019 profit drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Geely automobile maker logo at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing

China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd on Monday said 2020 may be "amongst the most difficult years" in its history, as pressure stemming from the coronavirus pandemic on production and sales is likely to persist in the near future.

The automaker, based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, also said lower sales drove net profit down 35% in 2019 when the country's overall auto market suffered a prolonged slump.

China's most globally high-profile automaker - due to parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd's [GEELY.UL] investments in European manufacturers Volvo Car and Daimler AG - posted profit of 8.19 billion yuan ($1.15 billion).

That compared with the 9.14 billion yuan average of 33 analyst estimates, Refinitiv data showed.

"The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus had caused serious disruption to our supply chain and thus our production levels, meaning additional pressure on our business volume and profitability in 2020," Geely said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

The current headwind is likely to persist in the near future, making 2020 probably amongst the most difficult years in the group's history, Geely said.

Revenue fell 9% from a year prior to 97.40 billion yuan. Analysts had estimated 99.43 billion yuan.

Geely Automobile sold 1.36 million cars in 2019 and aims to sell 1.4 million cars in 2020.

Industry-wide auto sales fell 8.2% last year, pressured by new emission standards and the impact of Sino-U.S. trade tension.

MERGER TALKS

Geely Automobile and Volvo - which Geely's parent bought from Ford Motor Co in 2010 - are planning to merge and list in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm. Volvo dropped a move to list its stock two years ago.

A merger would come as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of meeting tougher emission rules, electrification and autonomous driving.

It would also come as the industry worldwide begins to revive sales after governments halted business activity and imposed restrictions on movement to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 30,000 people globally.

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
01:10aChina's Geely warns of virus headwind after 35% 2019 profit drop
RE
03/20GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Volvo cars to temporarily close plants in U.S. and Sweden
RE
03/18GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/11GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Change of date of board meeting
PU
03/11Automakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
03/09GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Skid in February on Coronavirus Disruption
DJ
03/03European auto industry's plans to cut costs and jobs
RE
03/01Chinese cities offer incentives to revive car sales after coronavirus hits ma..
RE
02/19GEELY AUTOMOBILE : London black taxi maker plots rapid expansion
RE
02/14China's SAIC Motor Vehicle Sales Fell 35% in January
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 98 238 M
EBIT 2019 9 484 M
Net income 2019 8 831 M
Finance 2019 10 315 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 99 059 M
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 14,25  CNY
Last Close Price 10,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target 68,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED6.29%13 963
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%180 831
VOLKSWAGEN AG-40.18%63 234
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 999
BMW AG-37.77%32 740
DAIMLER AG-44.91%32 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group