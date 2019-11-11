Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0175)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China's NEV market may contract this year due to subsidy cut - industry assoc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:40am EST
Cars for export wait to be loaded onto cargo vessels at a port in Lianyungang

Fewer new energy vehicles (NEV) could be sold in China this year than in 2018, an official at the country's biggest auto industry association said on Monday, as customers hold back on purchases following a government decision to cut subsidies.

Chen Shihua, assistant secretary general at China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), made the comment on Monday after the association reported that sales of NEVs fell 45.6% in October from year-ago levels, following a 33% decline in September.

"There is a gap between sales to date and where they were last year, so according to the development trend, we may see negative growth for new energy vehicles this year," he said.

China has been a keen supporter of NEVs and has implemented sales quota requirements for automakers. But it cut subsidies for NEVs this year as part of an overall plan to reduce subsidies, making the vehicles costlier.

Prior to the subsidy cut, the market for NEVs - which include plug-in hybrids, battery-only electric vehicles and those powered by hydrogen fuel cells - had been a bright spot, having jumped 62% last year.

While NEVs sales rose last year, the world's largest auto market suffered its first contraction since the 1990s last year.

The trend has remained discouraging with auto sales falling for a 16th consecutive month in October, declining 4% from the same month a year earlier, and followed declines of 5.2% in September and 6.9% in August, CAAM said.

September and October, known as "Golden September, Silver October" by China's auto insiders, are regarded as the high season for sales, with customers traditionally returning to make purchases after the summer.

The decline in sales during the high season has dealt a blow to industry executives' hopes for a turnaround in the second half of this year.

As recently as three years ago, automakers had enjoyed double-digit annual growth in China. But the prolonged sales decline has made domestic car makers from Geely to Great Wall lower their expectations for sales and profit.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.83% 15.54 End-of-day quote.13.93%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -2.94% 9.59 End-of-day quote.76.43%
PEUGEOT 0.50% 24.12 Real-time Quote.29.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
02:40aChina's NEV market may contract this year due to subsidy cut - industry assoc..
RE
11/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Proposed issue of usd denominated perpetual capital securitie..
PU
11/06GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in october 2019
PU
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
10/31GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/10/2019
PU
10/27ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise Ahead Of A Busy Week For Markets
DJ
10/21ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up On Fresh Hopes For U.S.-China 'phase-one' Trad..
DJ
10/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Gain After Positive Start To U.S. Earnings..
DJ
10/10GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Total Sales Volume For September 2019 Was 113,832 Units Total..
PU
10/10GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in september 2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 14 345 M
Net income 2018 12 556 M
Finance 2018 16 152 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 9,89x
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales2018 1,01x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 12,21  CNY
Last Close Price 13,59  CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED13.93%17 746
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION27.91%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG30.78%99 189
DAIMLER AG16.42%62 316
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY15.61%54 894
BMW AG6.14%52 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group