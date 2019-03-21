Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : Announced Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 18 % to RMB12.55 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 01:55am EDT

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Announced Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 18 % to RMB12.55 Billion

(HONG KONG, 21 March 2019) ── Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ("Geely Automobile" / "The Group") (Stock code: 175) announced the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Group's financial performance in 2018 met the management's expectations with total revenue increased by 15% to RMB106.6 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018. Total net profit of the group grew 18% from RMB10.74 billion in 2017 to RMB12.67 billion in 2018 due to increase in overall sales volume and better profit margin during the year. After accounting for non-controlling interests, our net profit attributable to shareholders was up 18% from RMB10.63 billion in 2017 to RMB12.55 billion in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was up 18% to RMB1.37. The directors have recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.35 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: HK$0.29).

The Group sold a total of 1,500,838 units of vehicles (including the sales volume of "Lynk&Co" vehicles sold by our 50%-owned joint venture) in 2018, up 20% from 2017.

The Spokesmen of Geely Automobile said, 'Given the prevailing uncertainties in China's passenger vehicle market, the Group's board of directors preliminarily set the Group's sales volume target for the year of 2019 at a conservative level of 1,510,000 units (including the sales volume target for "Lynk&Co" vehicles), in line with the overall sales volume achieved in 2018.'

~End~

For media enquiries:

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Mr Lawrence AngTel: +852 2598 3388

Email:lawrenceang@geelyauto.com.hk

Prime International Consultants Limited

Ms Tracey TongTel: +852 2891 4383

Email:tracey@primeintl.com.hk

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 05:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
02:36aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : China Geely Auto's full-year profit jumps 18 percent, shares ..
RE
01:55aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Announced Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 ..
PU
03/20SAFETY FIRST : Volvo to add in-car sensors to prevent drunk driving
RE
03/15POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GE : 00 p.m.
PU
03/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lower Amid Weight Of Global Uncertainties
DJ
03/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/07GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Auto Feb sales volume down 24% to 83,552 units
AQ
03/04GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Volvo to limit car speeds in bid for zero deaths
RE
03/04GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely not interested in CNH Industrial's Iveco - spok..
RE
02/25ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Enter Bull Market After Trump Postpones Deadline F..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 14 572 M
Net income 2018 12 987 M
Finance 2018 15 005 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 8,47
P/E ratio 2019 7,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 15,0  CNY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD3.37%16 526
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%194 824
VOLKSWAGEN3.60%85 808
DAIMLER AG12.66%64 173
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.81%55 843
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.61%53 941
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.