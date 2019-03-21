Geely Automobile : Announced Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 18 % to RMB12.55 Billion

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Announced Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 18 % to RMB12.55 Billion

(HONG KONG, 21 March 2019) ── Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ("Geely Automobile" / "The Group") (Stock code: 175) announced the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Group's financial performance in 2018 met the management's expectations with total revenue increased by 15% to RMB106.6 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018. Total net profit of the group grew 18% from RMB10.74 billion in 2017 to RMB12.67 billion in 2018 due to increase in overall sales volume and better profit margin during the year. After accounting for non-controlling interests, our net profit attributable to shareholders was up 18% from RMB10.63 billion in 2017 to RMB12.55 billion in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was up 18% to RMB1.37. The directors have recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.35 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2018 (2017: HK$0.29).

The Group sold a total of 1,500,838 units of vehicles (including the sales volume of "Lynk&Co" vehicles sold by our 50%-owned joint venture) in 2018, up 20% from 2017.

The Spokesmen of Geely Automobile said, 'Given the prevailing uncertainties in China's passenger vehicle market, the Group's board of directors preliminarily set the Group's sales volume target for the year of 2019 at a conservative level of 1,510,000 units (including the sales volume target for "Lynk&Co" vehicles), in line with the overall sales volume achieved in 2018.'

~End~

