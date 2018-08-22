Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD (0175)
Geely Automobile : Announced lnterim Results for the First Half of 2018 Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 54% to RMB6.67 Billion

08/22/2018 | 10:52am CEST

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Announced lnterim Results for the First Half of 2018

Profit Attributable to Shareholders Increased by 54% to RMB6.67 Billion

(HONG KONG, 22 August 2018) ── Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ("Geely Automobile" / "The Group") (Stock code: 175) announced the interim results for the first half of 2018.

During the period, the Group's performance continued to beat the management's expectations with total revenue (excluding the revenue of LYNK&CO JV) increased by 36% to RMB53.71 billion.

Gross margin ratio improved further in the first half of 2018 due to better product mix (i.e. higher proportion of higher-margin models) and economies of scale. Profit attributable to the equity holders of the Company for the first half of 2018 was up 54% year-on-year ("YoY") to RMB6.67 billion.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was up 52% to RMB72.65 cents.

The Group sold a total of 766,630 units of vehicles (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture, namely LYNK&CO JV) in the first half of 2018, up 44% YoY.

The Spokesmen of Geely Automobile said, "With the strong sales performance of the Group's products in the first half of 2018 and the good market feedback for the upcoming new models to be launched in the remainder of the year, the Group's management team is very confident to achieve and believes it is likely to exceed the full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018."

~End~

For media enquiries:

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Mr Lawrence AngTel: +852 2598 3388

Email:lawrenceang@geelyauto.com.hk

Prime International Consultants Limited

Ms Tracey Tong

Tel: +852 2891 4383

Email:tracey@primeintl.com.hk

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:51:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 119 B
EBIT 2018 16 047 M
Net income 2018 14 197 M
Finance 2018 19 574 M
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 9,08
P/E ratio 2019 7,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 24,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-40.11%18 773
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.89%200 307
VOLKSWAGEN-15.46%79 649
DAIMLER-21.09%67 759
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.49%61 055
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.39%54 514
