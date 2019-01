"As a long-term investor, Zhejiang Geely Holding has not sold any shares. The Daimler shareholding remains unchanged," a Hangzhou-based spokesman for Geely told Reuters.

Bloomberg reported that Chinese billionaire Li Shufu's Geely had cut its Daimler stake on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)