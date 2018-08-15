Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD (0175)
Geely Automobile : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2018 AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

08/15/2018 | 11:26am CEST

吉利汽車控股有限公司

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2018

AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We1 of being the registered holder(s) of2

shares ("Shares") of HK$0.02 each in thecapital of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3, or of

or failing him/her

ofas my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 2301, 23rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "Meeting") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matter properly put to the Meeting in such manner as he thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  • (1) To approve, ratify and confirm the DJD Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 16 August 2018 (the "Circular")) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

  • (2) To approve, ratify and confirm the GY Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

  • (3) To approve, ratify and confirm the DMA Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the Circular) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Signature5

Date

Notes:

  • 1. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

  • 2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

  • 3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

  • 4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

  • 5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

  • 6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of authority, must be deposited at the office of the share registrars of the Company, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be).

  • 7. In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders.

  • 8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

  • 9. Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. If you attend and vote at the Meeting, the authority of your proxy will be revoked.

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:25:10 UTC
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
11:26aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
11:26aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form
11:26aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Form of proxy for the extraordinary general meeting to be hel..
08/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Delay in despatch of circular in respect of discloseable and ..
08/06GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Volume For July 2018 Reached 120,277 Units Sales Volume..
08/06GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in july 2018
07/26GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler CEO says weaker Mercedes prices tied to WLTP bottlene..
07/23Geely rides reform for tech, tie-ups
07/23Geely rides reform for tech, tie-ups
07/23GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/09Geely eyes Lotus revival 
07/31EV Company News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/24Volvo IPO valuation could trail early estimates 
07/24TRUMP'S AUTO EMISSIONS DEREGULATION : Great For GM, Ford And FCA - But Disaster .. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 119 B
EBIT 2018 16 047 M
Net income 2018 14 197 M
Finance 2018 19 574 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 8,92
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 131 B
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 24,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-41.50%18 956
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.97%201 239
VOLKSWAGEN-14.15%81 132
DAIMLER-20.27%69 356
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.04%61 311
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.01%54 296
