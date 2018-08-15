Geely Automobile : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2018 AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2018

AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We1 of being the registered holder(s) of2

shares ("Shares") of HK$0.02 each in thecapital of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3, or of

or failing him/her

ofas my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Room 2301, 23rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "Meeting") for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. My/our proxy will also be entitled to vote on any matter properly put to the Meeting in such manner as he thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(1) To approve, ratify and confirm the DJD Acquisition Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 16 August 2018 (the "Circular")) and the transactions contemplated thereunder.

Signature5

Date

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.

2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all Shares registered in your name(s).

3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for a resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against a resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.

6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of authority, must be deposited at the office of the share registrars of the Company, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Meeting or the adjourned Meeting (as the case may be).

7. In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders.

8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.