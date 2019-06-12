Geely Automobile : Forms Joint Venture With LG Chem for Car Batteries

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi



SINGAPORE--Geely Automobile Holdings and South Korea's LG Chem have formed a joint venture to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

Geely's unit Shanghai Maple Guorun and LG Chem will hold a 50% stake each in the joint venture and its registered capital will be $188 million, the Chinese carmaker said in a stock exchange statement.

The joint venture will leverage the expertise of both companies to manufacture batteries for new energy vehicles in China and ensure a stable supply in the future as the government stresses on reducing emissions, Geely said.

