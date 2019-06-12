Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : Forms Joint Venture With LG Chem for Car Batteries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

By Gaurav Raghuvanshi

SINGAPORE--Geely Automobile Holdings and South Korea's LG Chem have formed a joint venture to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

Geely's unit Shanghai Maple Guorun and LG Chem will hold a 50% stake each in the joint venture and its registered capital will be $188 million, the Chinese carmaker said in a stock exchange statement.

The joint venture will leverage the expertise of both companies to manufacture batteries for new energy vehicles in China and ensure a stable supply in the future as the government stresses on reducing emissions, Geely said.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD -2.76% 12.7 End-of-day quote.-6.89%
LG CHEM LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
09:08pUber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
08:40pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : South Korea's LG Chem to team up with China's Geely on EV bat..
RE
08:14pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Forms Joint Venture With LG Chem for Car Batteries
DJ
07:09aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Voluntary announcement formation of joint venture
PU
06/11GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Auto May sales volume down 27% yoy
AQ
06/10GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in may 2019
PU
06/10GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Volume For May 2019 Was 90,309 Units Sales Volume Down ..
PU
06/10POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GE : 00 p.m.
PU
06/06BYD : China's new measures to spur car sales fall short of expectations
RE
06/02GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/5/2019
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 14 779 M
Net income 2019 13 640 M
Finance 2019 14 225 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 15,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-6.89%14 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.32%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About