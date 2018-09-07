Geely Automobile : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

吉利汽車控股有限公司

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that on 7 September 2018, the Company granted 600,000 share options (the "Share Options") to 2 eligible grantees (the "Grantees") under the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 18 May 2012 which, subject to their acceptance of the Share Options, will entitle them to subscribe for a total of 600,000 new shares of HK$0.02 each (the "Shares") in the share capital of the Company. The grant of the Share Options to the Grantees is intended to provide them with incentives or rewards for their contribution to the Company. Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Date of grant (the "Date of Grant") : 7 September 2018 Exercise price of the Share Options granted : HK$15.96 per Share Number of Share Options granted : 600,000 Closing price of the Shares on the Date of Grant : HK$15.20 per Share

The Share Options are valid for a period of 5 years from 7 September 2018 to 6 September 2023 and their vesting period is set out in the following table:

Vesting Period

Between 7 September 2019 and 6 September 2020 (the "Second Period")

Between 7 September 2020 and 6 September 2021 (the "Third Period")

Between 7 September 2021 and 6 September 2022 (the "Fourth Period")

From 7 September 2022 until the expiry date of the Share Options

Up to 25% of the Share Options together with any Share Options not exercised during the previous period will be exercisable during the Second Period

Up to 25% of the Share Options together with any Share Options not exercised during the previous periods will be exercisable during the Third Period

Up to 25% of the Share Options together with any Share Options not exercised during the previous periods will be exercisable during the Fourth Period

Up to 25% of the Share Options together with any Share Options not exercised during the previous periods will be exercisable from 7 September 2022 to the expiry date of the Share Options

No Share Options will be exercisable after their expiry date.

The exercise price of each Share Option is HK$15.96, which is higher than (i) the closing price of HK$15.20 per Share on 7 September 2018, being the Date of Grant of the Share Options, and (ii) the average of the closing prices of HK$15.944 per Share as stated in the daily quotation sheets issued by the Stock Exchange for the five business days immediately preceding the Date of Grant.

None of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

