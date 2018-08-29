Geely Automobile : Letter to New Registered Shareholders and Reply Form

30 August 2018

Dear Sir/Madam,

Means of Receipt and Election of Language of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") will make available the following options for you to select for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to : (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form, in the following manners:

(1) to access all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website at http://www.geelyauto.com.hk under "Investor Centre" of the sections headed "Announcements and Notices", "Circulars" and/or "Financial Documents" ("Website Version"), prepared in both English and Chinese, in place of receiving printed copies; or

(2) to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in English only; or

(3) to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in Chinese only; or

(4) to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese.

For the purposes of environmental protection and costs saving, the Company recommends you to select the Website Version. To make your selection, please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form, then sign and return it by post or hand delivery to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong. If you post the signed reply form within Hong Kong, the enclosed postage prepaid envelope does not require you to affix a stamp for returning the reply form to the Share Registrar. Otherwise, please affix the appropriate postage.

If the Company does not receive the enclosed reply form or a response indicating an objection from you by 2 October 2018 and until you inform the Company or the Share Registrar by posting a reasonable prior notice in writing or by sending an email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hk, you will be deemed to have consented to receiving the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a printed notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in the future as and when they are published. If an email address is provided by you in the reply form, an electronic version of the notification letter of the posting of the Corporate Communications on the Company's website will be sent to you in place of a printed notification letter.

You are entitled at any time by reasonable prior notice in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar or by sending an email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hk to change the means of receipt (in printed form or by electronic means through the Company's website) and/or choice of language (in English only, in Chinese only or in both English and Chinese) of the Corporate Communications. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications, the Company will promptly upon your request, in writing by post to the Company or to the Share Registrar or by email to geely@unionregistrars.com.hk, send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that printed copies of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company and/or the Share Registrar upon request, and the electronically accessible format of both English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the Company's website at http://www.geelyauto.com.hk under "Investor Centre" of the sections headed "Announcements and Notices", "Circulars" and/or "Financial Documents" and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2849 3399 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

By Order of the Board Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Name(s) and Address of Shareholder(s)： 股東姓名及地址：

Reply Form 回條

To: Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company")

致：吉利汽車控股有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock code: 175)

c/o Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

（股份代號：175） 經聯合證券登記有限公司 香港北角英皇道338號 華懋交易廣場2期33樓3301-04室

338 King's Road

North Point, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications") as indicated below： 本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取公司之公司通訊（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark " X" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes)

（請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上（「X」）號）

□ by receiving a printed notification letter, to access all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website ("Website Version"), prepared in both English and Chinese, in place of receiving printed copies; or 透過收取印刷通知信函，瀏覽登載於公司網站上以中英文編製的所有日後公司通訊之網上版本（「網上版本」），以代替印刷本；或 (by receiving an electronic version of the notification letter to access the Website Version, my/our email address for receipt of notification of release of Corporate Communications is 透過收取電子版通知信函瀏覽網上版本，本人/我們之電郵地址用以收取公司通訊已茲發佈的通知為： )

□ to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in English only; or 僅收取所有日後公司通訊英文版的印刷本；或

□ to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in Chinese only; or 僅收取所有日後公司通訊中文版的印刷本；或

□ to receive printed copies of all future Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese. 同時收取所有日後公司通訊中英文版的印刷本。

Signature(s)： 簽名： Name(s)：(English) (Chinese) 姓名：(英文) (中文) (Please use BLOCK CAPITALS) (請用正楷填寫) Address： 地址： Contact telephone number(s)： Date： 聯絡電話號碼： 日期： Notes 附註：