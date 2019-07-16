Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 07/15
11.7 HKD   +0.86%
02:05pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Lotus showcases first pure electric sports car
RE
07/11Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
RE
07/09SOJITZ : to sell China's Geely brand cars in Philippines
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : Lotus showcases first pure electric sports car

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 02:05pm EDT
The Lotus logo is seen on a car in Asuncion, Paraguay

LONDON (Reuters) - British sports car maker Lotus revealed its pure electric "hypercar" on Tuesday, the first completely new vehicle to be launched under the stewardship of Chinese firm Geely which acquired a majority stake in 2017.

The Evija, to be produced at the firm's factory in Hethel, eastern England, will have a limited production run of just 130 cars and will be built from 2020.

The model, which will cost from 1.7 million pounds, will have a driving range target of 250 miles (400 kilometres) as manufacturers race to improve low and zero-emissions technology to meet stricter emissions rules and win over more environmentally-conscious buyers.

"It will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage," said Lotus Chief Executive Phil Popham.

"It will also pave the way for further visionary models," he said.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
02:05pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Lotus showcases first pure electric sports car
RE
07/11Bleak China autos outlook triggers raft of profit warnings
RE
07/09SOJITZ : to sell China's Geely brand cars in Philippines
AQ
07/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Volume For June 2019 Was 90,875Units Sales Volume Down ..
PU
07/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Profit warning for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in june 2019 and revision of sales vol..
PU
07/01GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
PU
06/27GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Announcement pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
06/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Fed Leaves Itself Wiggle Room, Hopes For ..
DJ
06/19China's Geely picks Swedish software firm for driverless cars
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 14 345 M
Net income 2018 12 556 M
Finance 2018 16 152 M
Yield 2018 2,70%
P/E ratio 2018 8,63x
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
EV / Sales2018 0,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 12,20  CNY
Last Close Price 11,86  CNY
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-14.22%13 773
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.81%179 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG11.00%86 498
DAIMLER AG1.33%56 196
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.67%54 509
BMW AG ST-5.71%47 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About