Geely Automobile : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/12/2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedGeely Automobile Holdings Limited 2 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
12,000,000,000
0.02
240,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
-
-
Balance at close of the month
12,000,000,000
0.02
240,000,000
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
0175
Description :Authorized ordinary share capital
No. of ordinary shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
No. of preference shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
240,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
preceding month
8,979,537,540
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
2,075,000
Balance at close of the
month
8,981,612,540
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
thereto
as at close of the month
Movement during the month
1,475,000
205,994,000
600,000
40,150,000
2,075,000
-
-
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share option
Scheme adopted on 31/05/2002 at AGM ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. Share option
Scheme adopted on 18/05/2012 at AGM ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)
Granted
--ExercisedCancelledLapsed
(1,475,000)
(600,000)
(290,000)
-
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
7,677,250
--
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
-
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
-
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
Redeemed during the month
)
)Amount at close of the month
)