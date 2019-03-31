Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/29
15 HKD   +1.35%
06:47pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
PU
03/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, Bayer, Boeing, Facebook...
03/28Daimler to develop Smart brand together with Geely
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/3/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

1 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 0175

Description :

Authorized ordinary share capital

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

12,000,000,000

0.02

240,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

12,000,000,000

0.02

240,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State 240,000,000 currency) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

8,984,060,540

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

5,630,000

Balance at close of

the month

8,989,690,540

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share option

Scheme

adopted

at AGM on

(31/05/2002)

ordinary shares

-

(3,635,000)

-

-

3,635,000

200,536,000

(Note 1)

2.Share option Scheme

adopted

at AGM on

(18/05/2012)

ordinary shares

-

(1,995,000)

-

-

1,995,000

37,530,000

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

5,630,000

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

20,360,500

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
06:47pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 31/3/2019
PU
03/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, Bayer, Boeing, Facebook...
03/28Daimler to develop Smart brand together with Geely
RE
03/28DAIMLER : Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture
DJ
03/28DAIMLER : Correction to Daimler, Geely Joint Venture Article
DJ
03/28DAIMLER : and China's Geely to Jointly Produce Smart Brand Electric Vehicles
DJ
03/27DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
DJ
03/26GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler nears deal to sell half its Smart unit to China's Gee..
RE
03/25Daimler to Decide on Future of Smart Brand This Year -Handelsblatt
DJ
03/21Geely defies downtrend with 18% jump in net profit
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 115 B
EBIT 2019 14 671 M
Net income 2019 13 793 M
Finance 2019 14 495 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 8,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 15,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD9.97%17 248
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP4.97%190 885
VOLKSWAGEN1.01%80 485
DAIMLER AG13.81%62 702
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.91%52 292
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-2.76%50 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About