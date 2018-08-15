Geely Automobile : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

吉利汽車控股有限公司

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 2301, 23rd Floor, Great Eagle Centre, 23 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 4 September 2018 at 5:00 p.m. or at any adjustment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing (with or without amendments) the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and, if though fit, pass with or without amendment, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

1. "THAT:

the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 18 July 2018 (the "DJD Acquisition Agreement") entered into between 浙江吉潤汽車有限公司 (Zhejiang Jirun Automobile Company Limited), an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of the Company, as purchaser and 杭 州吉利汽車部件有限公司 (Hangzhou Geely Automobile Components Company Limited), as vendor in relation to the acquisition of the entire registered capital of 杭州吉利汽車有限公司 (Hangzhou Geely Automobile Company Limited), (a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "A" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed and any one or more directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things which he/she/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to implement the transactions contemplated thereunder (with any amendments to the terms of such agreement which are not inconsistent with the purpose thereof as may be approved by the directors of the Company)."

2. "THAT: The conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 18 July 2018 (the "GY Acquisition Agreement") entered into between 浙江吉潤汽車有限公司 (Zhejiang Jirun Automobile Company Limited), an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of the Company, as purchaser and 貴 州吉利新能源汽車有限公司 (Guizhou Geely New Energy Automobile Company Limited), as vendor in relation to the acquisition of the entire registered capital of 貴州吉利汽車部件有限公 司 (Guizhou Geely Automobile Components Company Limited), (a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "B" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed and any one or more directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things which he/she/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to implement the transactions contemplated thereunder (with any amendments to the terms of such agreement which are not inconsistent with the purpose thereof as may be approved by the directors of the Company)."; and

3. "THAT: the conditional sale and purchase agreement dated 18 July 2018 (the "DMA Acquisition Agreement") entered into between 浙江吉潤汽車有限公司 (Zhejiang Jirun Automobile Company Limited), an indirect 99% owned subsidiary of the Company, as purchaser and 浙 江吉利汽車有限公司 (Zhejiang Geely Automobile Company Limited), as vendor in relation to the acquisition of the entire registered capital of 寧波吉潤汽車部件有限公司 (Ningbo Jirun Automobile Components Company Limited), (a copy of which is tabled at the meeting and marked "C" and initialed by the chairman of the meeting for the purpose of identification) and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed and any one or more directors of the Company be and is/are hereby authorized to do all such acts and things which he/she/they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to implement the transactions contemplated thereunder (with any amendments to the terms of such agreement which are not inconsistent with the purpose thereof as may be approved by the directors of the Company)."

By order of the Board

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

Notes:

(1) Any shareholder of the Company (the "Shareholder") entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.

(2) In order to be valid, a proxy form in the prescribed form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of that power of authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

(3) In case of joint shareholdings, the vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s) and for this purposes seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint shareholding.

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman),

Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei Mei, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr.

An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.