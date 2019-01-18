Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD (0175)
  Report  
Geely Automobile : Next Day Disclosure Return

01/18/2019 | 12:30am EST

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Stock code: 175

Date submitted: 18 January 2019

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the

"Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary Shares

I.

Issues of shares (Notes 6 and 7)

No. of shares

Issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue (Notes 4, 6 and 7)

Issue price per share

(Notes 1 and 7)

Closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day

(Note 5)

% discount/ premium of issue price to market price

(Note 7)

Opening balance as at

(Note 2)

17 January 2019

8,982,725,540

(Note 3)

Issue of ordinary shares on 18 January 2019 pursuant to exercise of share options under the share option scheme (adopted on 31 May 2002) by employee(s) of the Group

40,000

0.0004%

HK$4.07

HK$11.60

(as of 17 January 2019)

64.91% discount

(Note 3)

Issue of ordinary shares on 18 January 2019 pursuant to exercise of share options under the share option scheme (adopted on 18 May 2012) by employee(s) of the Group

100,000

0.001%

HK$2.79

HK$11.60

(as of 17 January 2019)

75.95% discount

(Note 3)

Issue of ordinary shares on 18 January 2019 pursuant to exercise of share options under the share option scheme (adopted on 18 May 2012) by a director of the Company

200,000

0.002%

HK$2.79

HK$11.60

(as of 17 January 2019)

75.95% discount

Share repurchases

Not Applicable

Closing balance as at

(Note 8)

18 January 2019

8,983,065,540

Notes to Section I:

  • 1. Where shares have been issued at more than one issue price per share, a weighted average issue price per share should be given.

  • 2. Please insert the closing balance date of the last Next Day Disclosure Return published pursuant to rule 13.25A or Monthly Return pursuant to rule 13.25B, whichever is the later.

  • 3. Please set out all changes in issued share capital requiring disclosure pursuant to rule 13.25A together with the relevant dates of issue. Each category will need to be disclosed individually with sufficient information to enable the user to identify the relevant category in the listed issuer's Monthly Return. For example, multiple issues of shares as a result of

    multiple exercises of share options under the same share option scheme or of multiple conversions under the same convertible note must be aggregated and disclosed as one category.

    However, if the issues resulted from exercises of share options under 2 share option schemes or conversions of 2 convertible notes, these must be disclosed as 2 separate categories.

  • 4. The percentage change in the listed issuer's issued share capital is to be calculated by reference to the listed issuer's total issued share capital (excluding for such purpose any shares repurchased or redeemed but not yet cancelled) as it was immediately before the earliest relevant event which has not been disclosed in a Monthly Return or Next Day Disclosure Return.

  • 5. Where trading in the shares of the listed issuer has been suspended, "closing market price per share of the immediately preceding business day" should be construed as "closing market price per share of the business day on which the shares were last traded".

  • 6. In the context of a repurchase of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "repurchases of shares"; and

    • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "repurchased shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share repurchase".

  • 7. In the context of a redemption of shares:

    • "issues of shares" should be construed as "redemptions of shares";

  • "issued shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share issue" should be construed as "redeemed shares as a % of existing issued share capital before relevant share redemption"; and

  • "issue price per share" should be construed as "redemption price per share".

8.

The closing balance date is the date of the last relevant event being disclosed.

II. A.

Purchase report: Not ApplicableTrading date

Number of securities purchased

Method of purchase

(Note)

Price per share or highest price paid $

Total

  • B. Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange

    Lowest price paid $

    Total paid $

  • 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary resolution)

    (a) _____________

  • 2. % of issued share capital at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange since date of resolution

( (a) x 100 )

________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ___ ________ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __ ____ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ ______ __

issued share capital

____________%We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated ___________________ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange.

Note to Section II:Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer.

Submitted by: David Cheung

(Name)

Title: Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 05:28:07 UTC
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
12:30aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
01/17EXCLUSIVE : British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant - docume..
RE
01/16EXCLUSIVE : British Lotus cars to be 'Made in China' at new Geely plant: documen..
RE
01/16London taxi maker names former Audi executive as new CEO
RE
01/14China car sales hit reverse for first time since 1990s
RE
01/14GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Date of board meeting
PU
01/14China car sales hit reverse for first time since 1990s
RE
01/11China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
RE
01/11GEELY CUTS ITS DAIMLER STAKE BY MORE : Bloomberg
RE
01/11China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 111 B
EBIT 2018 15 098 M
Net income 2018 13 307 M
Finance 2018 15 842 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,76
P/E ratio 2019 5,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 89 177 M
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 15,4  CNY
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-14.96%13 182
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.87%205 052
VOLKSWAGEN2.87%83 459
DAIMLER6.59%60 734
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD14.50%53 390
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.38%53 168
