GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

0
08/21/2019 | 12:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster ("Mr. Forster") has resigned as a non- executive director of the Company with effect from 21 August 2019 due to his other work commitment. Mr. Forster has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Forster for his contribution to the Company during his terms of services.

By order of the Board of

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei Mei and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 04:57:00 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 14 345 M
Net income 2018 12 556 M
Finance 2018 16 152 M
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 7,27x
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
EV / Sales2018 0,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
Capitalization 91 073 M
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 11,76  CNY
Last Close Price 9,99  CNY
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-18.62%12 847
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.80%181 357
VOLKSWAGEN AG2.45%80 533
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.69%53 340
DAIMLER AG-8.58%49 813
BMW AG-14.63%43 433
