Geely Automobile : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster ("Mr. Forster") has resigned as a non- executive director of the Company with effect from 21 August 2019 due to his other work commitment. Mr. Forster has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Forster for his contribution to the Company during his terms of services.

By order of the Board of

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

