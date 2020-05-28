Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geely Automobile: Seek to Raise HK$6.45 Billion Via Share Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is planning to raise 6.45 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$831.61 million) in net proceeds through private placement of shares.

The company is planning to sell 600 million shares of 6.51% of the stake of the company to select institutions and investors, Geely said Friday.

Each share will be sold for HK$10.80, which is a 7.85% discount to Thursday's closing price of HK$11.72 a share.

Proceeds from the placement will be used to expand business and meet working capital needs, the company said.

Bank of America Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs are among the banks advising Geely on the share placement.

Geely said the placing represents an opportunity to raise capital for the company in the face of meeting dynamic challenges with uncertainties in the foreseeable future.

"The directors are of the view that the placing would strengthen the financial position of the group and provide working capital to the group," Geely said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -4.31% 24.86 Delayed Quote.-31.06%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.14% 11.72 End-of-day quote.-23.10%
MORGAN STANLEY -5.25% 44.4 Delayed Quote.-8.33%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -4.03% 201.22 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
05:52pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Seek to Raise HK$6.45 Billion Via Share Placement
DJ
10:39aChina's Geely Automobile launches share placement of up to $859 million
RE
05/28GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24In China's auto market, worries grow that cashback deals and gifts presage da..
RE
05/19China drops out of top three foreign investors in Germany
RE
05/10Automakers' sales in China recover from coronavirus lows
RE
05/07China auto sales likely rose in April, ending almost two years of decline
RE
05/06Automakers' sales recover in China from coronavirus low
RE
05/06China's Geely reports 2% rise in April sales as market rebounds
RE
04/24Great Wall swings to first-quarter net loss due to virus after 13.6% profit d..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 93 809 M 13 130 M 13 130 M
Net income 2020 8 148 M 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net cash position 2020 15 402 M 2 156 M 2 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 108 B 13 928 M 15 112 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 12,94 CNY
Last Close Price 11,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.10%14 380
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.61%172 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%81 085
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.49%45 037
DAIMLER AG-27.99%41 767
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.07%39 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group