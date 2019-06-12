Geely Automobile : South Korea's LG Chem to team up with China's Geely on EV batteries

Log in
06/12/2019

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Chem Ltd said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to set up a joint venture with China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd to produce batteries for electric vehicles.

The joint venture would have annual production capacity of 10 GWh by the end of 2021, and its products would be supplied to Geely's electric vehicles from 2022, LG Chem said in a statement.

The two parties would invest $94 million each in the venture, LG Chem said in a statement.

Vehicles equipped with South Korean batteries currently are not eligible for government subsidies in China, the biggest auto and EV market in the world.

But Korean battery makers including LG Chem have announced investment plans to expand capacity in China, hoping China’s plan to phase out subsidies over the next couple of years will level the playing field.

"Through the joint venture, LG Chem has secured a stable structure to provide batteries for electric vehicles to the Chinese market," LG Chem said in a statement.

The South Korean company said it would pursue more joint ventures with other global carmakers.

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 14 779 M
Net income 2019 13 640 M
Finance 2019 14 225 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 15,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-6.89%14 829
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.32%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN3.47%79 799
DAIMLER AG5.58%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION8.22%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
