Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Limited    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0175)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geely Automobile : Total Sales Volume For September 2019 Was 113,832 Units Total Sales Volume Down 9% YOY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

[Press Release]

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

TOTAL SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019 WAS 113,832 UNITS

TOTAL SALES VOLUME DOWN 9% YOY

(HONG KONG, 10 October, 2019) --- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ('Geely Automobile'/the 'Group')(Stock code: 175) announces that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of September 2019 was 113,832 units, a decrease of approximately 9% from the same period last year, but up approximately 12% from August 2019. Of the total sales volume in September 2019, 8,765 units were new energy and electrified vehicles* (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 15% year-on-year to 2,663 units in the month of September 2019. During the month of September 2019, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 111,169 units, a decrease of around 9% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first nine months of 2019 was 958,110 units, a decrease of approximately 16% from the same period last year, and achieving 70% of the Group's revised full year sales volume target of 1,360,000 units in 2019.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, 'During the month of September 2019, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 15,911 units and 6,708 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 21,378 units. The sales volume of

"Emgrand GS" ( 帝 豪 GS), its crossover SUV model, was 10,729 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 5,189 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 4,371 units. The sales volume of the latest sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽 瑞) was 5,890 units. The sales volume of the latest SUV model "Bin Yue" (繽越) was 11,116 units. The sales volume of the first MPV model "Jia Ji" (嘉際) was 2,662 units. The sales volume of the first high-end pure electric sedan model "Geometry A" (幾何A) was 1,184 units. The sales volume of the latest crossover SUV model "Xing Yue" (星越) was 3,270 units.'

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand GSe" (帝豪GSe),

"Jia Ji MHEV" (嘉際 MHEV), "Xing Yue MHEV" (星越 MHEV) and "Geometry A" (幾何A) in the

month of September 2019, which together accounted for around 80% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

During the month of September 2019, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 13,613 units.

-END-

Detailed sales volume data will be available upon request. Please contact Ms Tracey Tong at Prime International for further information. The sales volume figures released are based on a more stringent recognition criterion, requiring all sales to be contracted, paid and delivered before it would be recognized. These figures, however, are preliminary figures and will be subject to changes and final confirmation.

*Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

For media enquiries:

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

Mr Lawrence Ang

Tel: +852 2598 3388

Email: lawrenceang@geelyauto.com.hk

Prime International Consultants Limited

Ms Tracey Tong

Tel: +852 2891 4383

Email: tracey@primeintl.com.hk

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
05:41aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Total Sales Volume For September 2019 Was 113,832 Units Total..
PU
04:36aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in september 2019
PU
10/08GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Voluntary announcement
PU
10/08China, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
10/07ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
10/07GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Volvo Cars and Parent Geely to Merge Combustion Engine Operat..
DJ
10/01GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/9/2019
PU
10/01Congo mine deploys digital weapons in fight against conflict minerals
RE
09/23China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
RE
09/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Slip As Tensions Remain High After Attack On Saud..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 107 B
EBIT 2018 14 345 M
Net income 2018 12 556 M
Finance 2018 16 152 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 8,93x
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
EV / Sales2018 0,90x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 11,51  CNY
Last Close Price 12,27  CNY
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target -6,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.03%15 691
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.29%185 068
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.98%82 591
DAIMLER AG-3.29%52 153
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.06%48 743
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.04%44 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group