Geely Automobile : Total Sales Volume For September 2019 Was 113,832 Units Total Sales Volume Down 9% YOY

TOTAL SALES VOLUME FOR SEPTEMBER 2019 WAS 113,832 UNITS

TOTAL SALES VOLUME DOWN 9% YOY

(HONG KONG, 10 October, 2019) --- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ('Geely Automobile'/the 'Group')(Stock code: 175) announces that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of September 2019 was 113,832 units, a decrease of approximately 9% from the same period last year, but up approximately 12% from August 2019. Of the total sales volume in September 2019, 8,765 units were new energy and electrified vehicles* (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 15% year-on-year to 2,663 units in the month of September 2019. During the month of September 2019, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 111,169 units, a decrease of around 9% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first nine months of 2019 was 958,110 units, a decrease of approximately 16% from the same period last year, and achieving 70% of the Group's revised full year sales volume target of 1,360,000 units in 2019.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, 'During the month of September 2019, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 15,911 units and 6,708 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 21,378 units. The sales volume of

"Emgrand GS" ( 帝 豪 GS), its crossover SUV model, was 10,729 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 5,189 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 4,371 units. The sales volume of the latest sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽 瑞) was 5,890 units. The sales volume of the latest SUV model "Bin Yue" (繽越) was 11,116 units. The sales volume of the first MPV model "Jia Ji" (嘉際) was 2,662 units. The sales volume of the first high-end pure electric sedan model "Geometry A" (幾何A) was 1,184 units. The sales volume of the latest crossover SUV model "Xing Yue" (星越) was 3,270 units.'

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand GSe" (帝豪GSe),

"Jia Ji MHEV" (嘉際 MHEV), "Xing Yue MHEV" (星越 MHEV) and "Geometry A" (幾何A) in the

month of September 2019, which together accounted for around 80% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

During the month of September 2019, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 13,613 units.

*Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).