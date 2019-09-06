Log in
Geely Automobile : UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN AUGUST 2019

09/06/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN AUGUST 2019

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of August 2019 was 101,223 units, a decrease of approximately 19% from the same period last year, but up approximately 11% from July 2019. Of the total sales volume in August 2019, 7,897 units were new energy and electrified vehiclesNote (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 26% year-on-year to 3,208 units in the month of August 2019. During the month of August 2019, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 98,015 units, a decrease of around 20% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first eight months of 2019 was 844,278 units, a decrease of approximately 17% from the same period last year, and achieving 62% of the Group's revised full year sales volume target of 1,360,000 units in 2019.

During the month of August 2019, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 15,710 units and 6,467 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 18,240 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GS" (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 7,108 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 5,075 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 3,784 units. The sales volume of the latest sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽瑞) was 5,343 units. The sales volume of the latest SUV model "Bin Yue" (繽 越) was 11,061 units. The sales volume of the first MPV model "Jia Ji" (嘉際) was 2,529 units. The sales volume of the first high-end pure electric sedan model "Geometry A" (幾何A) was 1,176 units. The sales volume of the latest crossover SUV model "Xing Yue" (星越) was 3,111 units.

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand EV" (帝豪EV), "Jia Ji MHEV" (嘉際MHEV), "Xing Yue MHEV" (星越MHEV) and "Geometry A" (幾何A) in the month of August 2019, which together accounted for around 73% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

- 1 -

During the month of August 2019, the sales volumes of "LYNK & CO 01", "LYNK & CO 02" and "LYNK & CO 03" were 4,134 units, 1,750 units and 5,098 units, respectively.

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

By order of the Board of

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei Mei, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
