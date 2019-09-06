Geely Automobile : UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN AUGUST 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN AUGUST 2019

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of August 2019 was 101,223 units, a decrease of approximately 19% from the same period last year, but up approximately 11% from July 2019. Of the total sales volume in August 2019, 7,897 units were new energy and electrified vehiclesNote (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 26% year-on-year to 3,208 units in the month of August 2019. During the month of August 2019, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 98,015 units, a decrease of around 20% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first eight months of 2019 was 844,278 units, a decrease of approximately 17% from the same period last year, and achieving 62% of the Group's revised full year sales volume target of 1,360,000 units in 2019.

During the month of August 2019, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 15,710 units and 6,467 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 18,240 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GS" (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 7,108 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 5,075 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 3,784 units. The sales volume of the latest sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽瑞) was 5,343 units. The sales volume of the latest SUV model "Bin Yue" (繽 越) was 11,061 units. The sales volume of the first MPV model "Jia Ji" (嘉際) was 2,529 units. The sales volume of the first high-end pure electric sedan model "Geometry A" (幾何A) was 1,176 units. The sales volume of the latest crossover SUV model "Xing Yue" (星越) was 3,111 units.

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand EV" (帝豪EV), "Jia Ji MHEV" (嘉際MHEV), "Xing Yue MHEV" (星越MHEV) and "Geometry A" (幾何A) in the month of August 2019, which together accounted for around 73% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).