Geely Automobile : UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN DECEMBER 2018 AND SALES VOLUME TARGET FOR 2019

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN DECEMBER 2018

AND SALES VOLUME TARGET FOR 2019

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of December 2018 was 93,333 units, a decrease of approximately 39% over the same period last year and down approximately 34% from November 2018. Despite the relatively low wholesales sale level during the period, the corresponding retail sale level remained sound, reflecting the management's determination to proactively manage the aggregate inventories of the dealers at a healthy level. Of the total sales volume in December 2018, 6,271 units were new energy and electrified vehiclesNote (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up over sevenfold year-on-year to 7,035 units in the month of December 2018. During the month of December 2018, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 86,298 units, a decrease of around 44% from the same period last year. The total sales volume for the year of 2018 was 1,500,838 units, an increase of approximately 20% from the same period last year, and achieving around 95% of the Group's full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018.

During the month of December 2018, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 15,150 units and 3,720 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 17,072 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GS" (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 10,732 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 7,473 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 2,691 units.

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand EV" (帝豪EV), "Borui GE MHEV" (博瑞GE MHEV) and "LYNK & CO 01 PHEV" (領克01 PHEV) in the month of December 2018, which together accounted for around 81% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

During the month of December 2018, the sales volumes of "LYNK & CO 01" and "LYNK & CO 03" were 1,503 units and 4,282 units, respectively.

Most of the Group's newly launched models this year have been very well received: The latest new sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽瑞) recorded a high sales volume of 10,278 units in its fourth month of sales in December 2018. The latest new SUV model "Bin Yue" (繽越) achieved a record high sales volume of 13,222 units in its second month of sales in December 2018.

Given the prevailing uncertainties in China's passenger vehicle market, the Board preliminarily set the Group's sales volume target for the year of 2019 at a conservative level of 1,510,000 units (including the sales volume target for LYNK & CO-branded vehicles), in line with the sales volume achieved in 2018.

