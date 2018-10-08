Geely Automobile : UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

吉利汽車控股有限公司

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of September 2018 was 124,429 units, an increase of approximately 14% over the same period last year, but down approximately 1% from August 2018. Of which, 10,468 units were new energy and electrified vehiclesNote (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 12% year-on-year to 2,315 units in the month of September 2018. During the month of September 2018, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 122,114 units, an increase of around 14% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first nine months of 2018 was 1,136,858 units, an increase of approximately 37% from the same period last year, and achieving around 72% of the Group's full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018.

During the month of September 2018, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 20,077 units and 10,273 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 21,268 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GS" (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 13,388 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 12,515 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 8,461 units.

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand EV" (帝豪EV), "Emgrand GSe" (帝豪GSe) and "Borui GE MHEV" (博瑞GE MHEV) in the month of September 2018, which together accounted for around 84% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

During the month of September 2018, the sales volumes of "LYNK & CO 01" and "LYNK & CO 02" were 9,309 units and 5,566 units, respectively.

Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

All the Group's newly launched models this year have been very well received: The latest new sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽瑞) recorded a very high sales volume of 5,029 units in its first month of sales in

September 2018. Monthly sales volume for "Borui GE" (博瑞GE) stayed at close to record high level at over 5,000 units in the month of September 2018. While all the "LYNK & CO" vehicle models also achieved record high sale volumes during the month.

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the

Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

By order of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei

Mei, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.