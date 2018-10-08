Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD (0175)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Geely Automobile : UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN SEPTEMBER 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

吉利汽車控股有限公司

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

UNAUDITED SALES VOLUME IN SEPTEMBER 2018

The board of directors of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group's 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of September 2018 was 124,429 units, an increase of approximately 14% over the same period last year, but down approximately 1% from August 2018. Of which, 10,468 units were new energy and electrified vehiclesNote (NEEVs). The Group's exports volume was up around 12% year-on-year to 2,315 units in the month of September 2018. During the month of September 2018, the Group's total sales volume in the China market was 122,114 units, an increase of around 14% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first nine months of 2018 was 1,136,858 units, an increase of approximately 37% from the same period last year, and achieving around 72% of the Group's full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018.

During the month of September 2018, the sales volumes of "New Emgrand" and "Vision" sedan were 20,077 units and 10,273 units, respectively. The sales volume of "Geely Boyue" (吉利博越) was 21,268 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GS" (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 13,388 units. The sales volume of "Emgrand GL" (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 12,515 units. The sales volume of "Vision SUV" (遠景SUV) was 8,461 units.

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were "Emgrand EV" (帝豪EV), "Emgrand GSe" (帝豪GSe) and "Borui GE MHEV" (博瑞GE MHEV) in the month of September 2018, which together accounted for around 84% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

During the month of September 2018, the sales volumes of "LYNK & CO 01" and "LYNK & CO 02" were 9,309 units and 5,566 units, respectively.

Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

All the Group's newly launched models this year have been very well received: The latest new sedan model "Bin Rui" (繽瑞) recorded a very high sales volume of 5,029 units in its first month of sales in

September 2018. Monthly sales volume for "Borui GE" (博瑞GE) stayed at close to record high level at over 5,000 units in the month of September 2018. While all the "LYNK & CO" vehicle models also achieved record high sale volumes during the month.

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the

Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment and final confirmation. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the financial results of the Group when it is published.

By order of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 8 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei

Mei, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 10:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
12:28pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unaudited sales volume in september 2018
PU
10/04GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
10/02GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Disorderly Brexit scenarios are 'highly worrying' - Daimler C..
RE
10/01Volvo not considering diesel car retrofits in Germany - spokeswoman
RE
10/01VOLVO NOT CONSIDERING DIESEL CAR RET : spokeswoman
RE
10/01Volvo preparing diesel retrofit offer for Germany - Spiegel
RE
09/25GEELY AUTOMOBILE : says committed to be long-term partner for Daimler
RE
09/14TOYOTA MOTOR : Tie-up of Geely and Toyota win-win
AQ
09/14GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
09/13Volvo shows off self-driving, electric truck with no cab
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
10/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Yield Surge Puts Investors On Edge 
10/04Cadillac tops Tesla in automated driving test 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 118 B
EBIT 2018 16 161 M
Net income 2018 14 282 M
Finance 2018 16 080 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 8,00
P/E ratio 2019 6,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 113 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 21,7  CNY
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-47.42%16 479
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.