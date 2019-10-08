Geely Automobile : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that it has been advised by 浙江吉 利控股集團有限公司 (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited, "Geely Holding"), a company owned as to 91.08% by Mr. Li Shufu ("Mr. Li"), an executive director and the controlling shareholder of the Company, that Geely Holding and Volvo Car Corporation ("Volvo Cars"), another company controlled by Mr. Li, that Geely Holding and Volvo Cars intend to merge their existing combustion engine operations (the "Proposed Transaction") into a stand-alone business in order to establish a new global supplier that will seek to develop next generation combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.

The Company would like to clarify that it is not a party to the Proposed Transaction and it is not partnering with Geely Holding or Volvo Cars in relation to the Proposed Transaction.

The Company does not rule out the possibility of exploring potential cooperation opportunities with the merged unit of Geely Holding and Volvo Cars in the future if such cooperation is in the interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole.

Each of Geely Holding and Volvo Cars is a connected person of the Company for the purpose of the Listing Rules. In this connection, to the extent that any actual cooperation takes place or is proposed to take place with Geely Holding or Volvo Cars, the Company will comply with the relevant requirements of the Listing Rules with respect to connected transaction and/or continuing connected transactions as and when appropriate.