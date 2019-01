"This could very well be a listed company one day," Samuelsson said about Polestar. As a first step, Volvo Cars could tap financial investors to help stem the costs of developing new electric powertrains, he told Capital magazine.

Volvo had no immediate comment.

The Swedish carmaker, which is owned by China's Geely [GEELY.UL], abandoned plans for listing its main Volvo brand in September, blaming trade tensions and an auto industry downturn.

