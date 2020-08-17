Log in
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED (175)

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
Geely Expects Covid-19 Headwinds to Continue as Net Profit Slumps

08/17/2020 | 01:15am EDT

By Martin Mou

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. said it expects headwinds brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic to continue this year, as it posted sharply lower first-half net profit.

The Chinese car maker Monday cut its full-year sales target by 6% to 1.32 million units. It said the recovery since the second quarter had been slower than expected and global uncertainties are likely to persist. The company said the pandemic has led to serious disruption of the group's operations during what could be one of its most difficult years.

Geely's first-half net profit fell 43% to 2.3 billion yuan ($330.9 million) from a year earlier, while revenue dropped 23% to CNY36.82 billion.

Anticipating an increasingly competitive auto market in China, Geely said it will increase the proportion of new-energy vehicles in its sales mix and further expand exports to new markets in Southeast Asia and Western Europe.

Geely--whose parent, Geely Holding, owns Volvo Car AB--said it has started preliminary discussions with Volvo management regarding a possible combination of the two companies. Geely didn't provide any substantial update on the possible tie-up.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -2.36% 159.25 Delayed Quote.1.50%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.24% 16.7 End-of-day quote.9.58%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.93537 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 94 356 M 13 593 M 13 593 M
Net income 2020 8 067 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
Net cash 2020 17 366 M 2 502 M 2 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 147 B 21 144 M 21 170 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 16,08 CNY
Last Close Price 14,97 CNY
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED9.58%21 144
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-6.91%188 556
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.14%86 487
DAIMLER AG-14.39%53 498
BMW AG-20.40%44 578
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-12.17%44 154
