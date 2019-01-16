London taxi maker names former Audi executive as new CEO

Log in
01/16/2019
FILE PHOTO: A London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) TX electric black taxi driving on the streets of central London

(Reuters) - The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), which makes the city's popular black taxis, named former Audi executive Joerg Hofmann as its new chief executive, succeeding Chris Gubbey who will step down next month.

Hofmann, 51, who previously worked with General Motors and Audi AG for 17 years, will take over the role on Feb. 4.

LEVC, formerly known as the London Taxi Company, was bought out of bankruptcy by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings in 2013.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Change Last 1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.52% 768 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 4.65% 11.26 End-of-day quote.-17.45%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.03% 37.635 Delayed Quote.12.26%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 15 170 M
Net income 2018 13 334 M
Finance 2018 15 842 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 6,29
P/E ratio 2019 5,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 83 334 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD-17.45%12 326
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.52%205 120
VOLKSWAGEN4.42%83 271
DAIMLER7.69%60 102
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.26%53 153
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.30%53 097
