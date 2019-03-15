Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd    0175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD

(0175)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 MARCH 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ΛлӛԓછٰϞࠢʮ̡

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 MARCH 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 26 February 2019 (the "Circular") regarding the continuing connected transactions in relation to the renewal of the Volvo Financing Arrangements. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 15 MARCH 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 15 March 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (the "EGM"), the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM was approved by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution by way of poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules. The Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Union Registrars Limited, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

Geely Holding is beneficially wholly owned by Mr. Li and his associate as at the date of the EGM and Mr. Li, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and Mr. An Cong Hui are directors of Geely Holding. Mr. Li, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and Mr. An Cong Hui, each an executive director of the Company, are considered to be interested in the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements by virtue of their interests and/or directorship in Geely Holding. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. Li and his associates together holding 3,987,588,000 Shares (representing approximately 44.39% of the total issued share capital of the Company), Mr. Yang Jian and his associates together holding 14,475,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.16% of the total issued share capital of the Company), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and his associates together holding 4,200,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company), and Mr. An Cong Hui and his associates together holding 16,280,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.18% of the total issued share capital of the Company), had abstained from voting at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 8,984,060,540 Shares in issue. Independent Shareholders holding a total of 4,961,517,540 Shares were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the EGM. Save for the above, there were no Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolution at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM was as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolution

For Against

1.

To approve, ratify and confirm the renewal of Volvo Financing Arrangements, including the respective annual caps under the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements for each of the three financial years ending 31 December 2021, and to authorise any one director of the Company, or any two directors of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/ or give effects to the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements and Volvo Financing Arrangements.

783,754,028 54.23%

661,356,862 45.77%

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

By order of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei Mei, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.

Disclaimer

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
07:14aPOLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GE : 00 p.m.
PU
03/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Lower Amid Weight Of Global Uncertainties
DJ
03/08ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Sink On Trade-deal Worries, Weak China Export Dat..
DJ
03/07GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Auto Feb sales volume down 24% to 83,552 units
AQ
03/04GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Volvo to limit car speeds in bid for zero deaths
RE
03/04GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely not interested in CNH Industrial's Iveco - spok..
RE
02/25ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Enter Bull Market After Trump Postpones Deadline F..
DJ
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Tick Higher; Nikkei Up Despite Disappointing Data..
DJ
02/12GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Auto Jan sales volume up 2% to 158,393 units
AQ
02/06Daimler, Geely in talks to expand cooperation into a 'bigger dimension'
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 109 B
EBIT 2018 14 572 M
Net income 2018 12 987 M
Finance 2018 15 014 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 8,25
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 15,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD0.29%15 631
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.87%191 145
VOLKSWAGEN3.77%83 177
DAIMLER AG11.02%61 719
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.36%54 308
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.69%53 602
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.