GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 175)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 15 MARCH 2019 AT 4:00 P.M.

Reference is made to the circular of the Company dated 26 February 2019 (the "Circular") regarding the continuing connected transactions in relation to the renewal of the Volvo Financing Arrangements. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 15 March 2019 at 4:00 p.m. (the "EGM"), the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM was approved by the Independent Shareholders as an ordinary resolution by way of poll in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules. The Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Union Registrars Limited, was appointed as scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

Geely Holding is beneficially wholly owned by Mr. Li and his associate as at the date of the EGM and Mr. Li, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and Mr. An Cong Hui are directors of Geely Holding. Mr. Li, Mr. Yang Jian, Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and Mr. An Cong Hui, each an executive director of the Company, are considered to be interested in the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements by virtue of their interests and/or directorship in Geely Holding. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. Li and his associates together holding 3,987,588,000 Shares (representing approximately 44.39% of the total issued share capital of the Company), Mr. Yang Jian and his associates together holding 14,475,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.16% of the total issued share capital of the Company), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel and his associates together holding 4,200,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the total issued share capital of the Company), and Mr. An Cong Hui and his associates together holding 16,280,000 Shares (representing approximately 0.18% of the total issued share capital of the Company), had abstained from voting at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 8,984,060,540 Shares in issue. Independent Shareholders holding a total of 4,961,517,540 Shares were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the EGM. Save for the above, there were no Shares of holders that are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the EGM. There were no Shares entitling the holder to attend and vote only against the resolution at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM was as follows:

Number of Votes (%)

Ordinary Resolution

For Against

1.

To approve, ratify and confirm the renewal of Volvo Financing Arrangements, including the respective annual caps under the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements for each of the three financial years ending 31 December 2021, and to authorise any one director of the Company, or any two directors of the Company if the affixation of the common seal is necessary, to execute all such other documents, instruments and agreements and to do all such acts or things deemed by him/her to be necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to implement and/ or give effects to the Volvo Finance Cooperation Agreements and Volvo Financing Arrangements.

783,754,028 54.23%

661,356,862 45.77%

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

By order of the Board of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

David C.Y. Cheung Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Shu Fu (Chairman), Mr. Yang Jian (Vice Chairman), Mr. Li Dong Hui, Daniel (Vice Chairman), Mr. Gui Sheng Yue (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. An Cong Hui, Mr. Ang Siu Lun, Lawrence and Ms. Wei Mei, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Carl Peter Edmund Moriz Forster, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lee Cheuk Yin, Dannis, Mr. Yeung Sau Hung, Alex, Mr. An Qing Heng and Mr. Wang Yang.