Gefran S p A : Therm Process

Heat technology, environmental and resource preservation or energy efficiency: If you want to be actively involved in shaping the future of thermo process technology, then THERMPROCESS 2019 is a must.
The international trade fair for the presentation of highly innovative technology and environmental concepts for industrial thermal processing plants will take place in June 2019 in Dusseldorf , Germany. With 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and about 8000 trade visitors who are expected in Düsseldorf for THERMPROCESS 2019.
Disclaimer
Gefran S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:05:04 UTC