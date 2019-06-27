Gefran S p A : Therm Process

Heat technology, environmental and resource preservation or energy efficiency: If you want to be actively involved in shaping the future of thermo process technology, then THERMPROCESS 2019 is a must.

The international trade fair for the presentation of highly innovative technology and environmental concepts for industrial thermal processing plants will take place in June 2019 in Dusseldorf , Germany. With 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and about 8000 trade visitors who are expected in Düsseldorf for THERMPROCESS 2019.