19 Sep TERNA ENERGY: Major expansion of company's RES portfolio in the US

GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI

(GEKTERNA)
TERNA ENERGY: Major expansion of company's RES portfolio in the US

09/19/2019 | 06:32am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2019

TERNA ENERGY: Major expansion of company's RES portfolio in the US

  • Gopher Creek wind farm of 158 MW, commences commercial operation
  • Successful completion of acquisition of Bearkat wind farm of 200 MW
  • Group's total installed capacity in the US reaches 651 MW

The completion of two significant investments in the Texas area is leading to a significant strengthening of TERNA ENERGY's wind farm portfolio in the US.

More specifically, "Gopher Creek" (Fluvanna 2) Wind Farm in Borden County, Texas, commenced commercial operation. Gopher Creek has a total capacity of 158 MW. Its construction began in the second half of 2018 and it was completed within the set time-schedule.

Concurrently, all the procedures for the acquisition of "Bearkat" Wind Farm in Glasscock County, Texas were successfully completed. It is noted that Bearkat has a total capacity of 200 MW and has been in commercial operation since January 2018.

With the addition of these two new wind farms, the installed capacity of TERNA ENERGY Group in the US totals 651 MW. The Group operates two other wind farms in the US, one of 138 MW in Elmore County, Idaho and one more of 155 MW in Scurry County Texas (Fluvanna 1).

Mr. George Peristeris, Chairman of TERNA ENERGY Group, stated: "Honoring our commitments to our shareholders and partners, we have successfully completed within the set time-schedule two new significant investments in the US market. The Group's total installed capacity in the US has reached 651 MW, making TERNA ENERGY the biggest investor of RES projects in Greece and the biggest Greek company in the field of clean energy internationally. We are determined to further invest in Greece and abroad, aiming to surpass the target of 2,000 MW."

Overall, the company operates, is constructing or has fully licensed 1,512 MW of RES installations in Europe and the US. The total installed capacity of the Group amounts 1,390 MW, namely 607 MW in Greece, 651 MW in the USA and 132 MW in the Southeast Europe. The company is targeting, in the long-term horizon, to reach 2,000 MW of RES projects in operation.

Information:

Investor Relations: Aristotelis Spiliotis, tel + 30 210 69 68 000, tspiliotis@terna-energy.com

Press Office & Public Relations: Danae Kalantidi, tel + 30 210 69 68 000, pressoffice@gekterna.com

ΤΕRΝΑ ENERGY S.A.

85, Mesogeion Ave, Athens 115 26, E: ternaenergy@terna-energy.com, P: +30 210 6968000, F: +30 2106968098

www.terna-energy.com

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:31:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
