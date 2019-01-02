GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : 02 Jan Completion of the Telus Tower sale download pdf

PRESS RELEASE

Athens, January 2, 2019

GEK TERNA S.A. : Completion of the Telus Tower sale

GEK TERNA announces the completion of sale of its subsidiary I&B Real Estate, based in Bulgaria, owner of a fully leased office building of a total of 54.000 sq m in Sofia.

It's a newly built, modern multistorey office building with excellent access. Its construction was completed in 2018.

The building will soon receive the BREAM certification, one of the world's leading sustainability assessment methods for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings.

The purchase price is €78,6 million.

