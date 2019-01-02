GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : 02 Jan Completion of the Telus Tower sale download pdf

Log in
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI (GEKTERNA)
  Report  
01/02 04:25:04 pm
4.4 EUR   -8.33%
2012GEK TERNA HOLDINGS REAL ESTATE CONST SA : quaterly earnings release
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : 02 Jan Completion of the Telus Tower sale

01/02/2019 | 04:34pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

Athens, January 2, 2019

GEK TERNA S.A. : Completion of the Telus Tower sale

GEK TERNA announces the completion of sale of its subsidiary I&B Real Estate, based in Bulgaria, owner of a fully leased office building of a total of 54.000 sq m in Sofia.

It's a newly built, modern multistorey office building with excellent access. Its construction was completed in 2018.

The building will soon receive the BREAM certification, one of the world's leading sustainability assessment methods for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings.

The purchase price is €78,6 million.

Information:

Investor Relations: Aristotelis Spiliotis, tel. + 30 210 696800,tspiliotis@ternaenergy.com

Press Office & Public Relations: Danai Kalantidi, tel. +30 210 6968000,dkalantidi@gekterna.com

GEK TERNA S.A.

85 Mesogeion Avenue, 11526 Athens, Greece, E:info@gekterna.com, T: +30 210 6968000, F: +30 210 696809899

www.gekterna.com

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 15:33:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 370 M
EBIT 2018 198 M
Net income 2018 47,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 496 M
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION
Duration : Period :
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Michail Alexander Gourzis Vice Chairman
Dimitrios G. Antonakos Executive Director
Angelos Benopoulos Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION0.00%570
VINCI-15.42%49 445
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.00%34 938
LARSEN & TOUBRO0.30%29 050
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD0.00%23 510
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.00%22 863
