GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : 04 JulStrategic Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Athens July 4th, 2019
GEK TERNA S.A: Strategic Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) and GEK TERNA have reached an agreement for the emblematic project of the former Hellinikon airport.
The two groups will collaborate in order to jointly bid to the tender for the long term casino licensing at Hellinikon and the overall development areas included in the terms of the tender under progress (hotel, conference and convention space, sports and cultural areas).
The two groups aim to utilize their own reliability, experience and know how - each in its area of expertise, in order to jointly contribute to the implementation of a vast investment that will offer multiple benefits not only to the broader Attica area but to the overall Greek economy as well.
"We are very happy to announce our partnership with GEK TERNA Group on the Hellinikon project" said Mario Kontomercos, Chief Executive Officer for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, referring to the strategic partnership between the two groups. "We strongly believe that GEK TERNA's reliability, effectiveness and deep knowledge of the Greek market will help us fulfill our vision for the Hellinikon area, for Athens and Greece as a whole. Our objective is to implement at Hellinikon a sizable investment, through our vast experience in global developments, that will be a game changer for the local and national tourism industry. The project will create thousands of workplaces while it will offer multiple benefits to the Greek economy".
George Peristeris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for GEK TERNA Group, stated: "Our strategic partnership with Mohegan Gaming Entertainment Group constitutes an important development for our Group, as it gives us the opportunity to cooperate with a leading international firm in the entertainment and gaming industry, in order to materialize the emblematic, for the people of Greece, Hellinikon project. This partnership is fully incorporated into GEK TERNA's planning for further development in the field of concessions, in which we systematically invest".
About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment
Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts. The Group is present in North America (including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Niagara Falls, Canada) and Northern Asia. MGE's portfolio includes eight resorts worldwide, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara in Canada. The seven resorts in North America attract nearly 20 million annual visitors, have more than 3,400 luxury hotel rooms, host more than 60 retails brands and more than 1,900 live entertainment performances annually. MGE is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.
About GEK TERNA Group
GEK TERNA Group is one of the leading business Groups in Greece with operations also in Central and Southeastern Europe, the USA and the Middle East. The Group's expertise spans from construction, energy production and supply, concessions, waste management and mining activities to real estate development & management. With a total number of 5,000 employees around the world, the Group has invested more than €2.5 billion in the last years. The current construction backlog of the Group exceeds €2 billion, while the total capacity of the energy plants that the Group owns or participates in exceeds 2000 MW. GEK TERNA (www.gekterna.com) is listed in the Athens Stock Exchange (FTSE / Athex Large Cap).
Information:
Investor Relations: Aristotelis Spiliotis, tel. + 30 210 696800, tspiliotis@terna‐energy.com
Press Office & Public Relations: Danai Kalantidi, tel. +30 210 6968000, dkalantidi@gekterna.com
