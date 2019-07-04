GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : 04 JulStrategic Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

PRESS RELEASE

Athens July 4th, 2019

GEK TERNA S.A: Strategic Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) and GEK TERNA have reached an agreement for the emblematic project of the former Hellinikon airport.

The two groups will collaborate in order to jointly bid to the tender for the long term casino licensing at Hellinikon and the overall development areas included in the terms of the tender under progress (hotel, conference and convention space, sports and cultural areas).

The two groups aim to utilize their own reliability, experience and know how - each in its area of expertise, in order to jointly contribute to the implementation of a vast investment that will offer multiple benefits not only to the broader Attica area but to the overall Greek economy as well.

"We are very happy to announce our partnership with GEK TERNA Group on the Hellinikon project" said Mario Kontomercos, Chief Executive Officer for Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, referring to the strategic partnership between the two groups. "We strongly believe that GEK TERNA's reliability, effectiveness and deep knowledge of the Greek market will help us fulfill our vision for the Hellinikon area, for Athens and Greece as a whole. Our objective is to implement at Hellinikon a sizable investment, through our vast experience in global developments, that will be a game changer for the local and national tourism industry. The project will create thousands of workplaces while it will offer multiple benefits to the Greek economy".

George Peristeris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for GEK TERNA Group, stated: "Our strategic partnership with Mohegan Gaming Entertainment Group constitutes an important development for our Group, as it gives us the opportunity to cooperate with a leading international firm in the entertainment and gaming industry, in order to materialize the emblematic, for the people of Greece, Hellinikon project. This partnership is fully incorporated into GEK TERNA's planning for further development in the field of concessions, in which we systematically invest".

GEK TERNA S.A.

85, Mesogeion Ave., Athens 11526, Greece, E: info@gekterna.com, P: +30 2106968000, F:+30 2106968098‐99

www.gekterna.com