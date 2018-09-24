GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Date of announcement of H1 2018  Financial Results

Athens, September 24, 2018
Date of announcement of H1 2018 Financial Results
TERNA ENERGY SA informs the Investors that the Announcement and release of the H1 2018 Financial Results at the company's website (www.terna‐energy.com) as well as at the website of the Athens Exchange (www.helex.gr) will be effected on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, after the closing of the trading session of the ASE.
