GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI (GEKTERNA)
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Date of announcement of H1 2018 Financial Results

09/26/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Athens, September 26, 2018

Date of announcement of H1 2018

GEK TERNA SA informs the Investors that the Announcement and release of the H1 2018

Financial Results at the company's website (www.gekterna.com) as well as at the website of the Athens Exchange (www.helex.gr) will be effected on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:45:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 109 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 538 M
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION
Duration : Period :
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,45 €
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Michail Alexander Gourzis Vice Chairman
Dimitrios G. Antonakos Executive Director
Angelos Benopoulos Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION17.38%633
VINCI-3.51%57 170
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%33 589
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-12.00%25 502
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.59%25 398
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.06%24 775
