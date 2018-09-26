GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Date of announcement of H1 2018 Financial Results

Athens, September 26, 2018
Date of announcement of H1 2018
GEK TERNA SA informs the Investors that the Announcement and release of the H1 2018
Financial Results at the company's website (www.gekterna.com) as well as at the website of the Athens Exchange (www.helex.gr) will be effected on Saturday, September 29, 2018.
