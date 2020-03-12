GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : PURCHASE OF SHARES BY G. APKARIAN - OBLIGATED PERSON

The company 'GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions' announces, according to article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, that the legal entity 'TETRAD Capital Partners Ltd' (Cayman), (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), connected to Mr. Gagik Apkarian, independent non executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), proceeded on March 9, 2020, to the acquisition of 6,500 common nominal shares, through a transaction undertaken by persons professionally arranging or executing transactions on his behalf, for a total value of 27,950.00 €.