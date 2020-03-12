Log in
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA

GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI

(GEKTERNA)
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : PURCHASE OF SHARES BY G. APKARIAN - OBLIGATED PERSON

03/12/2020 | 11:35am EDT

The company 'GEK TERNA S.A. Holding, Real Estate, Constructions' announces, according to article 21 of Law 3556/2007 and article 11 of the Decision No. 1/434/3.7.2007 of the Capital Market Committee, that the legal entity 'TETRAD Capital Partners Ltd' (Cayman), (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), connected to Mr. Gagik Apkarian, independent non executive member of the Board of Directors of the Company (Obligated Person, according to Regulation (EU) 596/2014), proceeded on March 9, 2020, to the acquisition of 6,500 common nominal shares, through a transaction undertaken by persons professionally arranging or executing transactions on his behalf, for a total value of 27,950.00 €.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 15:34:08 UTC
