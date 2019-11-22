Log in
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA

GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI

(GEKTERNA)
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

11/22/2019 | 02:17am EST

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 27.06.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 27.06.2018, proceeded on November 21, 2019 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 4,929 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 6.9089 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 34,053.81 euros.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:16:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 194 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 1 479 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 49,6x
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 678 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,77  €
Last Close Price 6,94  €
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,46%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alexander Gourzis Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Dimitrios G. Antonakos Executive Director
Angelos Benopoulos Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION SA44.58%750
VINCI39.75%61 840
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-11.93%29 893
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-4.31%27 010
FERROVIAL48.97%21 543
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-20.31%18 444
