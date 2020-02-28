Log in
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES

02/28/2020 | 02:28am EST

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the Investors that, in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and according to article 49 of Law 4548/2018, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 27.06.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 27.06.2018, proceeded on February 27, 2020 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 32,328 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 6.7088 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 216,881.22 euros.


Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:27:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1 479 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 653 M
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION SA
Duration : Period :
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,30  €
Last Close Price 6,72  €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alexander Gourzis Vice Chairman & Executive Director
Dimitrios G. Antonakos Executive Director
Angelos Benopoulos Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION SA-2.64%717
VINCI-3.49%58 946
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.94%32 580
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.07%23 758
FERROVIAL-0.37%22 510
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-13.13%18 199
