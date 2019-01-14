GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Purchase of GEK TERNA's Shares

Athens, January 14, 2019

Announcement

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 27.06.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 27.06.2018, proceeded on January 11, 2019 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 7,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 4.2650 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 29,855.01 euros.