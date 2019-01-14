Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction    GEKTERNA   GRS145003000

GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTI (GEKTERNA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/14 04:51:47 am
4.14 EUR   -2.93%
2012GEK TERNA HOLDINGS REAL ESTATE CONST SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Purchase of GEK TERNA's Shares

01/14/2019 | 04:10am EST

Athens, January 14, 2019

Announcement

GEK TERNA S.A. informs the investors that, in compliance with article 4 par. 4 of the Regulation no. 2273/2003 of the Commission of the European Communities and according to article 16 of the Codified Law 2190/1920, as amended and currently in force, as well as by virtue of the Decision of the Regular General Assembly of its Shareholders dated 27.06.2018 and the Decision of the Board of Directors dated 27.06.2018, proceeded on January 11, 2019 through the member of the A.S.E. BETA Securities, with the purchase of 7,000 GEK TERNA's shares at an average price of 4.2650 euros per share and at a total transaction value of 29,855.01 euros.

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:08:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 370 M
EBIT 2018 198 M
Net income 2018 47,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,89
P/E ratio 2019 6,27
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION
Duration : Period :
GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL EST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,40 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Theodoros Peristeris Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Christos Theodoros Zaribas Chief Financial Officer
Michail Alexander Gourzis Vice Chairman
Dimitrios G. Antonakos Executive Director
Angelos Benopoulos Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEK TERNA HOLDING REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION-11.15%514
VINCI1.33%50 330
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.18%35 298
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.73%27 558
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.43%23 956
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD1.00%23 386
