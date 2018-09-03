Log in
GEK Terna Real Estate Construction : Resolution of the Board of Directors of GEK TERNA S.A

09/03/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

Resolution

Following the sudden passing of

Nikolaos Kampas

Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEK TERNA S.A.

The Board of Directors of the Company convened urgently in deep sorrow and as minimum tribute to the person who played a decisive role in the creation of the GEK TERNA Group, unanimously decided the following:

  • 1. To express the deep and sincere condolences of the Management as well as of the personnel of the Group to the family of the deceased

  • 2. The head offices of the Company to remain closed on the day of the funeral, Tuesday, September 4th

  • 3. The members of the Board of Directors to attend the funeral, which will take place on Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, at noon, in the church of Agios Dionissios

    Areopagitis, in Athens

  • 4. The amount of EUR 20.000 to be donated to the organization«Doctors without

    Borders»

  • 5. The present decision to be published in Athens newspapers.

The family of the deceased would prefer instead of funeral wreaths, contributions to theorganization «Doctors without Borders».

Athens, September 3, 2018

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

GEK Terna Holding Real Estate Construction SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 13:21:11 UTC
