GELTECH SOLUTIONS, INC.

GelTech Solutions Announces the First Contract for FireIce High Visibility Blue Medium-Term Retardant

07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Oregon Department of Forestry Purchases for Aerial Firefighting Program  

Jupiter, FL, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GelTech Solutions’ Fire Services Division (OTCQB: GLTC), a leader in innovative, environmentally-friendly firefighting agents, is pleased to announce the first contract awarded for FireIce High Visibility Blue Medium-Term Retardant Gel (FireIce HVB-Fx). The Fire Services Division has partnered with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) to supply the new firefighting agent. FireIce HVB-Fx can be utilized on both state and federal lands.  The first shipment of FireIce HVB-Fx is being delivered this week, and will be utilized on the Milepost 97 fire, which is currently impacting southwest Oregon.

FireIce HVB-Fx is the first aerially applied firefighting agent to utilize a one-part, fugitive blue colorant package. The formula utilizes the latest technologies in colorants and performance additives, to maximize the effectiveness of the product while minimizing the environmental impact. The performance package improves the film thickness and wetting ability, providing better coverage, penetration, and greater overall effectiveness. FireIce HVB-Fx is also the first water enhancer to receive administrative approval from the United States Forest Service (USFS), under the newly revised, more challenging requirements of the Qualified Products List, specification 5100-306b. This listing qualifies FireIce HVB-Fx to be utilized on all federal lands, allowing federal agencies and cooperators to procure the product for use on wildland fires.

About us:

Founded by Peter Cordani, our Chief Technology Officer, GelTech Solutions Inc (OTCQB: GLTC) is an innovator of environmentally friendly products that help support a sustainable future. GelTech’s family of products are based on eco-friendly, non-toxic ingredients that enhance the properties of water. These products are currently used to help improve firefighting, protect assets, and help save lives. GelTech Solutions’ Fire Services Division, based in Niwot, Colorado, specializes in providing cutting-edge FireIce suppression and retardant agents to wildland fire agencies and municipal fire departments around the world. Our team has extensive firefighting and aviation experience, allowing us to solve our customers greatest challenges. 

For more information please visit geltechsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @GelTechSol, or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/geltechsolutions.

Media Contact: 

Jessica Gilson 
Marketing Manager, GelTech Solutions Inc
561.427.6144 | info@geltechsolutions.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Porter
Porter, LeVay & Rose
212.564.4700 | mike@plrinvest.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
