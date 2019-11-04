China's GEM eyes nickel, cobalt output from Indonesia by August 2020

The plant is expected to start full operation by the end of next year, GEM's president and board chairman, Xu Kaihua, told reporters at a nickel and cobalt conference in China.

The plant being built by GEM and its partners - which include stainless steel and nickel maker Tsingshan, a unit of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd, and Japanese trading house Hanwa Co Ltd - is sited in Indonesia's Morowali Industrial Park and will be the country's first to produce chemicals for use in batteries for electric vehicles.

The plant will have the capacity to treat 50,000 tonnes a year of nickel raw material, to produce 20,000 tonnes of mixed hydroxide precipitate and 30,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate, GEM said.

Production will come online in phases, with 30,000 tonnes a year of production by end-2020, and 20,000 tonnes of annual output added the following year, Xu told reporters.

Xu said the $700 million budget for the plant was "no problem", adding that a tailings dam, currently going through an approval process, would raise the overall cost.

(Reporting by Tom Daly in Yichang; Writing by Mai Nguyen and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)