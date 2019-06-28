Gem Diamonds : Launch of New Tender Bidding Platform

Back

Friday, 28 June 2019

Gem Diamonds Marketing Services ('GDMS') is pleased to announce that it will shortly be launching a new Tender Bidding Platform ('Platform'), which is currently scheduled to go live in early September 2019. The new Platform, will provide our customers with an enhanced tender bidding experience as well as improved technical, compliance and security features.

With the introduction of the new Platform, which is timed for the quieter summer vacation period in Europe, and the necessary testing phase, the scheduled July 2019 'large' tender will be carried over to the September 2019 tender.