GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GEMD)
Gem Diamonds : Launch of New Tender Bidding Platform

06/28/2019 | 10:06am EDT
Friday, 28 June 2019

Gem Diamonds Marketing Services ('GDMS') is pleased to announce that it will shortly be launching a new Tender Bidding Platform ('Platform'), which is currently scheduled to go live in early September 2019. The new Platform, will provide our customers with an enhanced tender bidding experience as well as improved technical, compliance and security features.

With the introduction of the new Platform, which is timed for the quieter summer vacation period in Europe, and the necessary testing phase, the scheduled July 2019 'large' tender will be carried over to the September 2019 tender.

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 53,8 M
Net income 2019 15,4 M
Finance 2019 20,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
P/E ratio 2020 4,56
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 139 M
Chart GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gem Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,62 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Thomas Elphick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kenyon-Slaney Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael M. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-28.83%139
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 977
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION6.76%478
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS, INC.-27.18%223
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-46.55%221
STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION-87.18%18
Categories
