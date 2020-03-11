Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gem Diamonds Limited    GEMD   VGG379591065

GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GEMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) ("Gem Diamonds", the "Company" or the "Group") announces its Full Year Results for the year ending 31 December 2019 (the "Period")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:58am EDT
Back

Wednesday, 11 March 2020

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) ('Gem Diamonds', the 'Company' or the 'Group') announces its Full Year Results for the year ending 31 December 2019 (the 'Period').

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

  • Revenue of US$182.0 million (US$267.3 million in 2018)
  • Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations of US$41.0 million (US$87.7 million in 2018)
  • Profit for the year from continuing operations US$15.0 million (US$52.4 million in 2018)
  • Attributable profit from continuing operations US$7.1 million (US$31.7 million in 2018)
  • Earnings per share from continuing operations 5.1 US cents (22.9 US cents in 2018)
  • Cash on hand of US$11.4 million as at 31 December 2019 (US$9.2 million attributable to Gem Diamonds)

OPERATIONAL RESULTS:
Letšeng

  • Carats recovered of 113 974 (126 875 carats in 2018)
  • Waste tonnes mined of 24.0 million tonnes (25.8 million tonnes in 2018)
  • Ore treated of 6.7 million tonnes (6.5 million tonnes in 2018)
  • Average value of US$1 637 per carat achieved (US$2 131 in 2018)
  • Eleven diamonds larger than 100 carats each recovered (fifteen in 2018)
  • The highest dollar per carat achieved for a white rough diamond during the year was US$48 255 per carat

Lease renewal

The signing of the new mining lease in October 2019 secures Gem Diamonds' mining right at Letšeng until 2039. The new lease sees the royalty rate on diamond sales increase from 8% to 10%, shareholding in the mine remain unaltered (Gem Diamonds at 70% and Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho at 30%) and an increase in the number of work permits that may be granted.

Technology and innovation

With the construction of the pilot plant Gem Diamonds has made progress on the identification, validation and testing of technologies from various industries to complement its innovation drive of early detection and non-mechanical means of liberating diamonds.

Commenting on the results today, Clifford Elphick, Chief Executive Officer of Gem Diamonds, said:

'Gem Diamonds delivered solid operational results which together with the targeted gains of the Business Transformation programme and continued emphasis on cost controls, confirmed our status as one of the lowest-cost producers in the industry.'

The operational results were characterised by the achievement of all guided operational metrics and the recovery of 11 diamonds greater than 100 carats each, which also brought the total number of diamonds of greater than 100 carats recovered at the Letšeng mine to 100. This, together with a 13.32 carat pink diamond that was recovered and sold for a Letšeng record of US$656 934 per carat, reaffirms the unique quality of the Letšeng production.

The Letšeng mining lease was renewed for an effective 20-year period which creates long-term stability for Letšeng. This, together with the continued emphasis on cost controls, positions the Company well for an upturn in the market for Letšeng's quality production which appears to have begun.'

The Company will host a live audio webcast presentation of the full year results today, 11 March 2020, at 9:30 GMT. This can be viewed on the Company's website: www.gemdiamonds.com.

The page references in this announcement refer to the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, which can be found on the Company's website: www.gemdiamonds.com.

Download:gem-diamonds-full-year-2019-results-11-march-2020.pdf

Disclaimer

Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
04:58aGEM DIAMONDS LIMITED (LSE : GEMD) ("Gem Diamonds", the "Company" or the "Group")..
PU
02/20GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Full Year 2019 Results
PU
02/14GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED : - q4 2019 trading update
AQ
02/13GEM DIAMONDS : Q4 2019 Trading Update
PU
02/04GEM DIAMONDS : Recovery of exceptional 183 carat diamond
PU
01/31GEM DIAMONDS : Registered Agent and Registered Office
PU
01/28GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Q4 2019 Trading Update
PU
2019GEM DIAMONDS : Video interview with CEO
PU
2019GEM DIAMONDS : Q3 2019 Trading Update
PU
2019GEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Q3 2019 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 180 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 4,68 M
Debt 2019 12,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 86,9 M
Chart GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gem Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,02  $
Last Close Price 0,63  $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Thomas Elphick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kenyon-Slaney Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael M. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-5.19%87
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-9.56%14 118
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%6 882
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.63%5 897
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.2.34%5 840
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-7.25%5 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group