Gem Diamonds : Notification of H1 2019 Trading Update

Monday, 5 August 2019
Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) will be releasing a Trading Update for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019.
The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67
For further information:
Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com
Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 8434 2754
About Gem Diamonds:
Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com
Disclaimer
Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:14:01 UTC