Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gem Diamonds Limited    GEMD   VGG379591065

GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED

(GEMD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/02 11:35:07 am
71.5 GBp   +3.62%
04:15aGEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Half Year 2019 Results
PU
04:15aGEM DIAMONDS : Notification of H1 2019 Trading Update
PU
07/02GEM DIAMONDS : Appointment of non-executive director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gem Diamonds : Notification of H1 2019 Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:15am EDT
Back

Monday, 5 August 2019

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) will be releasing a Trading Update for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 15 August 2019.

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67

For further information:

Gem Diamonds
Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department
ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 8434 2754

About Gem Diamonds:
Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com

Download:notificationofh1tradingupdate20190805.pdf

Disclaimer

Gem Diamonds Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 08:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
04:15aGEM DIAMONDS : Notification of Half Year 2019 Results
PU
04:15aGEM DIAMONDS : Notification of H1 2019 Trading Update
PU
07/02GEM DIAMONDS : Appointment of non-executive director
AQ
06/28GEM DIAMONDS : Launch of New Tender Bidding Platform
PU
06/20GEM DIAMONDS : Sale of Gem Diamonds Botswana Proprietary Limited
PU
06/12GEM DIAMONDS : Report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 december ..
AQ
06/11GEM DIAMONDS : Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December ..
PU
05/09GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Q1 2019 Trading Update
AQ
04/29GEM DIAMONDS : 2018 Annual Report and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/26GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED : - Notification of Q1 2019 Trading Update
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 227 M
EBIT 2019 50,4 M
Net income 2019 13,7 M
Finance 2019 19,8 M
Yield 2019 0,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gem Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,48  $
Last Close Price 0,87  $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Thomas Elphick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Kenyon-Slaney Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Michael Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Lynch-Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael M. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-35.59%120
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD47.64%14 027
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 717
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 312
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED106.51%3 960
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.0.85%3 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group